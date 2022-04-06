Spinach and Berry Salad with Candied Pecans

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.

RECIPES ・ 24 DAYS AGO