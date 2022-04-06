Rep. Benninghoff invites farmers to free breakfast with Secretary of Agriculture

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) and Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russel Redding are inviting area farmers to a free breakfast meeting.

On Thursday, May 12, area farmers and those with agriculture-related businesses are invited to a farmers breakfast at the Reedsville Fire Company Banquet Hall on 16 Firehouse Boulevard. Benninghoff and Redding will talk about issues that farmers in the state might be facing in addition to the free meal.

“Agriculture is Pennsylvania’s No. 1 industry and is absolutely critical to our local economy and the health and well-being of our community,” Benninghoff said. “This meeting will give farmers an opportunity to learn more about the laws and regulations impacting agriculture, and the state resources that are available to them. It will also be an opportunity for us, as state officials, to hear directly from those doing the important work, and better understand the challenges they face so that we can help them succeed.”

Space will be limited for the event and attendees must RSVP. To reserve a spot, call Benninghoff’s Reedsville district office at 717-667-1175 or email eprice@pahousegop.com.

