Atlanta, GA

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat Benson
 1 day ago

Everything you must know for the game in Atlanta.

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. This is an important late-season matchup between two Southeast Division rivals. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Location

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

Clint Capela argues with the officials during a game against the Washington Wizards.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Wizards Listen: Team 980 AM

Odds

Spread: ATL -10.5

Moneyline: ATL -599, WAS +450

Total O/U: 232.5

