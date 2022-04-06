ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail Tech: Google Retail Search, Threekit Try-On, CB Insights Retail Services

By Glenn Taylor
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

B2B wholesale platform Joor has partnered with customer intent platform Lily AI, while IoT provider Wiliot launched a new partner program.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Really Just Said its ‘Low-Quality’ Shoes Would ‘Disintegrate’

Click here to read the full article. Vans won a preliminary injunction against the mass retailer and its more than two dozen knockoff sneakers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWSam's Club CEO Explains Why Super Bowl Ad Made SenseWalmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Might Have a $203 Million Problem on its Hands

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s most transparent companies apparently wants to muzzle its workers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Staten Island Warehouse Workers Vote to Unionize...Is Alabama Next?Digital Brands Group CEO Describes Amazon Denim 'Beta Test'New Bill Demands Fashion Management Companies Pay UpBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Taiwan Textile Federation Launches Online Sustainable Product Series

Click here to read the full article. In April, TTF will focus on how textile companies turn their manufacturing green, and in May it will feature circular fashion concepts. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOn World Water Day: How Fashion Can Do Its PartLeather Alternative Scales in World's First Bacterial Cellulose FacilityCocona Labs' 37.5 Products Get Biodegradable BoostBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ADVOCACY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cb Insights#Smartphone App#Google Retail Search#Insights Retail Services#Lily Ai#Sj Promo#Frame Adopts Newstore#Ups#Asics#American#Aepc
Reuters

Exclusive: Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

April 4 (Reuters) - The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer -...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

100,000 Android users downloaded a malware app that steals Facebook accounts

Even when you download a mobile app from an official source, you should be careful before you give them any personal information. Google is always working to ensure that malicious apps don’t make their way on to the Google Play store, but some still sneak through. These apps often look legitimate, and one managed to fool thousands of Android users in recent weeks. The app contains an Android trojan known as Facestealer.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
pymnts

Hudson’s Bay Trying to Add Kohl’s to Retail Platform

Canadian department store chain Hudson’s Bay Co. is trying to acquire Kohl’s, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters for its report Wednesday (March 16). Kohl’s shares neared $63 on Wednesday, which would value the company at $8.76 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported that private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Hudson’s Bay are planning to make bids in “the high $60s per share” for Kohl’s, which has asked for bids by Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Why This Fashion Incubator Is Betting on Microfactory Tech

Click here to read the full article. Gerber technology helps a fashion incubator in Arizona teach aspiring designers how to create clothing in small batches. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Fashion Incubator to Help Designers Hatch Their Plans3 Black Denim Designers You Need to KnowKerby Jean-Raymond to Leave Reebok in MarchBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Digital Brands Group CEO Describes Amazon Denim ‘Beta Test’

Click here to read the full article. Digital Brands Group Inc., (DBGI) saw revenues skyrocket 425 percent to $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as net losses reached $9.7 million. But the upstart fashion house expects stronger revenue growth as it expands this year into new channels. In a Nutshell: The owner of denim label DSTLD, contemporary women’s wear brand Bailey 44, custom men’s suits seller Harper & Jones, American-made basics brand Stateside and inactive men’s wear label Ace Studios is still finding its footing as it experiments with new sales channels. The company most recently bought Sundry, an ocean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Maersk Orders 110 More Volvo Electric Trucks for North America

Click here to read the full article. The new order builds on the August 2021 order of 16 Volvo electric trucks as part of Maersk’s ESG strategy to decarbonize logistics. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLogistics Companies Scramble Amid Shanghai Covid LockdownsMaersk Continues Distancing from RussiaMaersk Signs Amazon's Climate PledgeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechRadar

Trading goes on: Retail in the endemic

Over the past two years we have heard the phrase ‘new normal’ reiterated time and time again. Despite the term being repeated ad nauseam, we’re moving to a stage where a new normal has well and truly been forged. The curtailing of Plan B measures, and the Government lifting social restrictions, means we’re entering an ‘endemic’.
RETAIL
NBC4 Columbus

A large improvement retailer with a large investment.

Sponsored content by Lowes. According to a mid-pandemic study, three-quarters of non-profits reported an increase in demand. As most could imagine, that put a strain on groups that simply want to give the local community a helping hand and keep their commitment to helping homes better for all. That’s why a well know improvement retailer is committing a 5-year one hundred million dollar investments to help.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

SuitShop Prototypes 100% Biodegradable Suit

Click here to read the full article. The fully biodegradable The Earth Day Suit is made from a non-dyed linen and a Cupro vegan silk lining using no animal byproducts. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDestination XL Sees $10B Opportunity in 'Underserved' Big and Tall MarketBiodegradable Vegan Sneaker Taps Hemp, Tencel and Algae-Based FoamTaiwan Textile Federation Launches Online Sustainable Product SeriesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy