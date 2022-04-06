ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Our Spring weather rollercoaster continues

 1 day ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rain, snow, and wonky temperatures are a signature of Michigan spring and that is certainly proving true this year. Buckle up, because the temperatures are taking us on quite the ride over the next 10 days. We will drop into the 40s from now...

WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and cooler weather is in the forecast for Thursday. It will also be a breezy day with strong winds from the northwest. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Sunshine continues to wrap up the work week, but below normal temperatures remain. Highs on […]
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WLNS

Weather Wednesday: What to expect this spring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — What can we expect from the upcoming spring season here in Michigan?. According to 6 News’ Meteorologist Kendall Wilson, the outlook for the Meteorological Spring (March, April, and May) is above-average temperatures this season. The high temperatures don’t just apply to Michigan, as a...
LANSING, MI
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Polar Vortex to Bring Winter Back in the US

Meteorologists advise that anyone from the Great Lakes to the northeastern United States should have thicker jackets and snow brushes because Old Man Winter and his pal, the polar vortex, aren't done with the region yet. Weekend Weather. This weekend, cold air from northern Canada will travel into the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Latest clues to the long-range weather pattern

A fairly typical April pattern setting up across North America over the coming weeks with the main storm track starting to shift farther north in the United States as the Southern states continue to steadily warm. Lingering troughs across the northern U.S. and southern Canada will bring spells of cooler...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Corn Belt reports worsening drought conditions as planting season approaches

This week, states gearing up for planting in the Corn Belt saw no change or a worsening in conditions. Despite forecasted rain across the Midwest, much of which did not occur, states have been falling short on rainfall. Without that much-needed precipitation, soil moisture will be below levels needed for an ideal planting season.
NEBRASKA STATE
WJLA

It's officially spring! What's ahead for our weather this week?

WASHINGTON (7News) — Like clockwork, cherry blossom season has arrived. With well over 2,500 trees around the tidal basin in the puffy white stage, peak bloom is expected this week. With a limited window for optimal viewing, weather always plays a big role in terms of crowds and how...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBJ7.com

Our weather goes from super to stormy by midweek

What a gorgeous start to the week. Skies remain partly cloudy with temperatures that soared well above average. We’ll notice that warmth linger overnight with lows in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. TUESDAY. Mild weather returns Tuesday with highs climbing back into the 60s and 70s. That south...
ENVIRONMENT
