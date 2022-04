Ohio's Mike DeWine became the latest GOP governor to dramatically roll back his state’s gun laws Monday when he signed a bill allowing all Ohioans 21 and older, who can legally purchase a gun, to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, training or background check. It was a gift to pro-gun groups, and may help shore up his support on the right with only weeks to go until he faces a gubernatorial primary challenge from a pair of Republican challengers who have aligned themselves with Donald Trump. It also underscores the emptiness of the right's “law and order” rhetoric — and just how far Republican-led states are from accepting any gun control measures.

OHIO STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO