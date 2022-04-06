ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona County, MN

Statewide Tornado Drills Set for Thursday

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Families, schools and businesses are encouraged to practice their tornado warning protocols on Thursday. There are two statewide tornado warning drills scheduled for 1:45...

