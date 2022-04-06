ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm damage in Cowarts and Henry County

By Aaron Dixon
 1 day ago

WIREGRASS, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Houston and Henry Counties are seeing damage from Tuesday’s storm.

As the storm ripped through Wiregrass it brought down this tree behind me that is right off of US-84 in Cowarts, while also causing damage in parts of Henry County.

In Cowarts right off of US-84, close to Hughes Brothers in Cowarts a tree brought down multiple power lines, multiple Alabama Power crews have been by to assess the damage and they have returned to clean up the damage and work to restore power.

From the looks of the tree, it looks like the tree has been uprooted, and then as it fell it brought down multiple power lines with it, which could cause power outages for people nearby.

The tree also has left debris around the area and has blocked a small side road that was next to the house. It does not look like the tree damaged the house.

Malvern trailer park hit with possible tornadoes, severe damage

On social media, Nikole Keith sent us these pictures of what looks to be a trampoline that lifted off the ground from the storm and hit up against a house in Tumbleton. This happened at the intersection of county road 99 and 165 in Tumbleton

Then in Henry County along Henry County Road 99 headed towards Tumbleton some trees were down on the side of the road.

The trees however did not create a hazard for drivers as they drove on Henry County Road 99.

Trees were split in two and then other trees look to have been sent a couple of feet from their roots

Trees were also two trees down in front of two houses. In front of one house, a tree was in the driveway in the yard of another house but there looks to be no damage to the houses the trees fell down.

The damage however was minor on Henry County Road 99 from Headland to Tumbleton.

Stick with WDHN News as we will continue to bring you damage reports and power outage reports for the area.

