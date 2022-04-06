ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘Bee’ part of special ecosystem for National Donate Life Month!

By Alyssa Raymond, WPXI-TV
 1 day ago
PITTSBURGH — April is National Donate Life Month. The theme this year is to “bee” a part of a special ecosystem to save lives.

“He was always very quick to help others, and we honored that wish,” said Laurie Grady.

In December 2020, Laurie Grady honored her son’s wish to donate life after he died in a snowmobile accident. He gave five organs, veins, tissues, and one of his corneas to a 7-year-old boy who was born blind.

“James is starting to read, write, see colors, play the piano,” said Grady. “So it’s awesome but very bittersweet at the same time.”

Laurie watched with tears in her eyes as a “Donate Life” flag soared into the sky outside of Allegheny Health Network in Wexford. The flag is meant to serve as a sign of hope, perseverance and healing — it’s also a reminder to become an organ donor. With a new person being added to the national transplant list every 10 minutes, the need is great. But one donor — with a wish like Jacob — can save up to eight lives and touch more than 70 others.

“I want them to sign up to be an organ donor,” said Grady. “I want them to sign up to help others. Like my son said, I don’t need it when I’m gone. Be a hero and donate organs.”

For more information on organ donation, click here.

