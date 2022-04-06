ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stansted airport offers passenger advice amid staff shortages

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePassengers at an airport with hundreds of vacancies are being advised to allow extra time to get through check-in and security this Easter. London Stansted in Essex is recruiting 800 staff and, although it is not seeing the delays at some of the UK's other terminals, it has asked customers to...

www.bbc.com

KEYT

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break

LONDON (AP) — Britain says all remaining coronavirus measures for travelers, including passenger locator forms and the requirement for unvaccinated people be tested for COVID-19 before and after their arrivals, will end Friday. Officials say that should make going on holiday easier for the Easter school vacation. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes will mean people “can travel just like in the good old days.” The announcement came Monday as coronavirus infections were rising in all four parts of the U.K. — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — for the first time since the end of January. The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 is also going up. Scientists blame the new infections in England on a sub-variant of omicron.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Forget the Bank Holiday getaway! Major engineering will hit Tube and railways on Easter weekend as RAC say record fuel costs will make it most expensive ever

Millions of travellers face an Easter Bank Holiday getaway nightmare of disruption and spiralling prices on trains, planes and the roads. Large swathes of the rail network will close for £83million-worth of engineering works over the busy four-day weekend. More than 500 signalling and track upgrade projects across the...
TRAFFIC
motor1.com

UK: Government urged to update guidance on 'yellow box' junctions

The RAC has called for greater clarity on the rules surrounding so-called ‘yellow box’ junctions to prevent drivers being wrongly fined. The motoring organisation made the calls after Bath and North East Somerset Council revealed councils would soon be able to enforce moving traffic offences. According to the...
TRAFFIC
WJCL

JetBlue passengers left waiting on plane after airport crew leaves for night

WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of JetBlue passengers spent time sitting on an idle plane on the tarmac at a Massachusetts airport Monday night after staff left for the night. A Massachusetts woman traveled to New York City on business this weekend and said she experienced several issues with her JetBlue flights both to and from Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
BBC

Corrie Mckeague inquest concludes he died after going into bin

The missing RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague who vanished on a night out in 2016 died after climbing into a commercial waste bin, an inquest concluded. The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016. He was last seen on CCTV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Afghan refugees in London hotel 'reject accommodation offers'

Some Afghan refugees in London have been rejecting offers of permanent homes, according to council documents. The Westminster Council report said the Home Office was having "significant issues" rehousing refugees staying at a central London hotel, with 24 offers having been turned down by families. Some families fear being split...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Driver makes rude gesture at unmarked police HGV

A van driver who made a rude gesture as officers filmed him from an unmarked police HGV has been fined £200. The motorist was spotted on the A1(M) near Wetherby without a seat belt and using a mobile phone. When he realised he was being recorded he made an...
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Death Plans For British Monarch Allegedly Leaked After A Welsh Government Official Accidentally Emailed Them By Mistake

Queen Elizabeth is already in her advanced years and she has sparked various health concerns in the past months. She's one of the most prominent figures in the world, so it's not shocking to know that the firm has planned all the details of her funeral in advance. However, according to a report, the Queen's death plans accidentally leaked.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich 'begs his rich celebrity friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for $1million loans to maintain his staff' since the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK and US

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is reportedly begging his rich friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for £765,000 ($980,000) loans to help him pay his staff after being sanctioned by London and Washington, US sources have claimed. The Chelsea Football Club owner, who has been accused in Britain of being...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Police investigate third bird death

The death of a sea eagle, from a group reintroduced on the Isle of Wight, is being investigated by police. Hampshire Constabulary said a dead eagle was reported on Bowcombe Road, on the island, on 24 February . It comes as Dorset Police continues to investigate the deaths of two...
ANIMALS
BBC

Yorkshire hospitals in A&E warning as waiting times rise

Hospital trusts in parts of Yorkshire have warned of up to 12-hour waiting times in emergency departments. Patients should only attend A&E if they faced "a genuine, life-threatening situation", said the West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts (WYAAT). Latest figures from the trusts show a 14.2% increase in A&E attendances...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

Yorkshire A&E patients face 12-hour wait times amid rise in demand

Hospital trusts in Yorkshire have warned patients they may have to wait for up to 12 hours to be seen at accident and emergency (A&E), after a sharp increase in demand. The West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts (WYAAT), which covers six hospitals in West Yorkshire and Harrogate, has issued a plea for patients to attend their local A&E only in “genuine life-threatening situations”.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

London Luton Airport: Government to hold inquiry into growth plan

The government is to hold an inquiry into Luton Airport's expansion plans that were approved by a council. Luton Borough Council backed the airport's plans for growth in December. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has cited concerns over climate change targets and policies for enhancing the...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Manchester Airport: Police could help tackle 'chaos', mayor says

Police and fire and rescue service staff could be drafted in to help tackle the chaos at Manchester Airport, the region's mayor has said. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is meeting airport bosses to discuss the "concerning" current situation. Travellers have criticised long delays and missed flights over the weekend.
LIFESTYLE

