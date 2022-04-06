ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Steuben County man arrested for drug possession

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Police arrested a Woodhull man following a suspicious vehicle complaint. According to a news release, State Police out of Painted Post arrested Kevin Riff,...

Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Erwin, NY
Woodhull, NY
Painted Post, NY
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

