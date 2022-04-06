ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner of Mooresville dog daycare under scrutiny says accusations are false

The Reporter-Times
MOORESVILLE — In response to public accusations of animal cruelty and inappropriate behavior with employees, the owner of a dog daycare business says he is making a number of changes to his business.

Eddie Owen, owner of Furry Friends Stay and Play at 390 N. Monroe St., says the misconduct allegations against him are false.

"They were started by one disgruntled employee, and it just kind of spiraled," Owen told the Reporter-Times.

Animal control officer shares concerns with town council

Owen's comments came the morning after Morgan County Animal Control Officer George Domazet approached Mooresville Town Council with concerns he had about the business, which was the subject of a recent WTHR story.

Animal control has been investigating the animal boarding facility for the past nine months after receiving numerous complaints of the owner being neglectful of animals and behaving inappropriately with female employees, Domazet said.

"The citizens have reached out to us," Domazet told councilmembers Tuesday. "They are tired of being taken advantage of."

Sydney Bills, a former customer, said she is working with a group "to try and get a case built" against the business.

Furry Friends owner says changes coming

When reached by phone Wednesday morning, Owen, who also runs a dog rescue, said he is making a number of changes to improve health and safety at his facility, including raising the height of his fence, installing new flooring and being more selective with the animals he chooses to take in.

"My goal is to help every dog and to save every dog, and I can't do that," Owen said, admitting he "jumped too soon" into the rescue business.

Following Domazet's comments, town council asked its attorney, Chou-il Lee, to investigate the issue further.

"I want to move this to the top of the list," councilman Dustin Stanley said.

Lee said the council has limited options, noting that any issues would likely be resolved by a health department, law enforcement agency or prosecutor's office.

"It's difficult for the town council to come in," Lee said. "They don't have any jurisdiction over any criminal offenses or violations."

K-9 program

In other dog-related news, the council is preparing to allocate funding for the Mooresville Police Department's K-9 program, which hasn't had a dog since 2020.

The only issue left to be decided is where the funding will come from. The council agreed to fund the program with a one-time injection of up to $25,000. Thereafter, the program would be budgeted by the new police chief.

The council is expected to revisit the issue at its next meeting.

FOX59

Man shot, woman in custody on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hurt, and a woman was taken into custody after IMPD investigated a shooting on the near east side Friday. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. Olney Street around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Reporter-Times

