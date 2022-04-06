ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Carbon Monoxide Sickens Hackettstown Dunkin Donuts Worker

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Llojs_0f188Ecm00
Dunkin Donuts on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown

A Dunkin Donuts worker in New Jersey was sickened by carbon monoxide fumes, authorities said.

A carbon monoxide alarm triggered a police and fire response at the Mountain Avenue store in Hackettstown around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, according to Hackettstown police.

A 21-year-old worker from Manfield Township complained of a headache and nausea, but refused medical treatment, police said.

A faulty HVAC unit was the source of the fumes, the fire department found. The unit was shut down and the building was ventilated.

The location was closed for about an hour but has since reopened.

