Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 01:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Richmond; Rockland FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union. In southeast New York, Orange, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 157 AM EDT, Even though the heavy rain has ended Flooding is occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. - No additional rainfall is expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newark, Paterson, Elizabeth, Passaic, Wayne, Hoboken, Plainfield, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, New City, Orange, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Summit, Lyndhurst, Millburn, Monsey and Rutherford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

