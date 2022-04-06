ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, Woman Nabbed For Central PA Shooting: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 1 day ago
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two men in central Pennsylvania, police say.

Harrisburg police patrol units were flagged down to respond to a person who was shot in the area of South 13th and Derry streets on Sunday, Apr. 3 around 1:40 a.m., police said in a release the following day.

Two victims— Leonard Quattlebaum, 31, and Nelbenson Sanchez, 39, were found at the scene but both died in area hospitals, according to an earlier release.

Jeremy Bailey, 34, of Harrisburg, was arrested on the charges of Murder of the 1st Degree (2 Counts), Possession of Firearms Prohibited, Firearms not to be Carried Without a License, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person on Tuesday, Apr. 5 at 3 p.m., according to an updated release by the Harrisburg bureau of police.

He has been held in the Dauphin County prison after being denied bail as the judge deemed him a "threat to society," court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Paul T. Zozos at 9 a.m. Apr. 19, according to his court docket.

Brooke Bechtold, 28, also of Harrisburg, was arrested on a warrant for her arrest for Tampering With Evidence around 7:40 p.m. the same day, police say.

She has been held in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr. at 10 a.m. Apr. 21, court documents show.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or Detective Brian Carriere at 717-255-3151 Bcarriere@harrisburgpa.gov.

