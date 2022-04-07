ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

No charges for officer who shot and killed Amir Locke

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

No criminal charges will be filed in the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke, Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, announced Wednesday.

Locke was fatally shot by Minneapolis police officers in February as officers were executing a "no-knock" search warrant on the apartment he was in.

No-knock warrants allow officers to enter a private home without knocking or making their presence known.

"I am not disappointed -- I am disgusted with the City of Minneapolis," said Locke's mother, Karen Wells, in a press conference regarding the announcement. "Can you imagine knowing that you'll never get to see your 22-year-old baby ever again?"

MORE: Amir Locke's death highlights perils for Black gun owners: Advocates

Locke, a legal gun owner, had been sleeping under a blanket on the couch. Body camera footage shows a gun in his hand when he begins to sit up as police approach him.

Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A picture of Amir Locke is seen above George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Feb. 22, 2022.

An officer can be seen shooting him less than 10 seconds after entering the room.

Locke was not a suspect in the crime for which the warrant was issued and was not named in the document.

"Amir Locke's life mattered," read a statement from the Hennepin County Attorney. "He was a young man with plans to move to Dallas, where he would be closer to his mom and -- he hoped -- build a career as a hip-hop artist, following in the musical footsteps of his father."

MORE: 'My son Amir was a law-abiding citizen': Family of Amir Locke speaks out at press conference

However, the attorney's office stated that after a review of the case, there wasn't enough evidence to file criminal charges.

The legal team representing Locke's family said it was "deeply disappointed" by the decision.

"The tragic death of this young man, who was not named in the search warrant and had no criminal record, should never have happened," the team said in a statement. "The family and its legal team are firmly committed to their continued fight for justice in the civil court system, in fiercely advocating for the passage of local and national legislation, and taking every other step necessary to ensure accountability for all those responsible for needlessly cutting Amir’s life far too short."

His death reignited calls to end the use of "no-knock" warrants, which were sparked by the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2020 after Louisville, Kentucky, officers executed a "no-knock" search warrant for Taylor's ex-boyfriend for allegedly dealing drugs.

Wells urged local leaders to meet with her about banning no-knock warrants: "Because there's nothing else to say to me. I don't want to hear that you're sorry. I want to hear about your little condolences. That's not going to bring my baby back," she said at the press conference.

MORE: Breonna Taylor's mother urges DOJ to charge officers two years after her daughter's death

In his statement, Freeman also called for a reconsideration on the use of no-knock warrants: "No-knock warrants are highly risky and pose significant dangers to both law enforcement and the public, including to individuals who are not involved in any criminal activity."

He continued: "The fact that it is standard practice for paramedics to stand by at the scene when no-knock warrants are executed speaks to the foreseeably violent nature of this law enforcement tool."

Several states have instituted bans on such warrants. Following Locke's death, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said his office will propose a full ban on no-knock and no-announce search warrants in the city.

"Amir Locke, a lawful gun owner, should still be alive," said Bryan Strawser, the chair of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, a nonprofit gun rights advocacy group, in a statement following Locke's death.

"Black men, like all citizens, have a right to keep and bear arms. Black men, like all citizens, have the right to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable search and seizure," he added.

ABC News' Whitney Lloyd contributed to this report.

Comments / 5081

BOX MANN
2d ago

I am a black man and I do believe police Target us on justifiably but I do agree with this decision the man jumped up with a weapon off the sofa what were they supposed to do wait and see what he did I don't agree with that but I do think procedurally they need to change no knock warrants and how they are conducted

Reply(631)
931
Eddie Edwards
2d ago

if anyone comes into my private residence unannounced and they look like they are a threat I will protect. This no knock entry is not very smart or wise.

Reply(107)
391
Robert J Wheeler
2d ago

I know I'm going to take some flack for this but just hear me out... I'm a retired Police Officer... This whole thing was a disaster waiting to happen... For all of the warrants I've served, only 1 was a "No Knock" warrant... No knock warrants do serve a purpose, but most of the no knock warrants issued don't fall under the very specific proviso for a no knock in my opinion... A no knock warrant should only be issued when there is, beyond a reasonable doubt, only criminal activity happening at the warrant location! like at a cartel stash house, where everyone in the location is without a doubt, conducting criminal activity, or at a location where they are cutting and packing dope, or where they're currently storing weapons, a place where there is no to very little chance of someone in the house not being involved in the crime... I also don't think a no knock should be issued in non federal cases, or where federal agents aren't involved in the execution of that warrant... But that's jus

Reply(50)
225
CBS Chicago

PIX11

Suspect in fatal shoving of 87-year-old woman hid at LI parents’ home after attack: prosecutors

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After she allegedly fatally pushed an 87-year-old vocal coach, the suspect deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her parents’ Long Island home, prosecutors said Tuesday. Lauren Pazienza, who was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and assault, eventually turned herself in. In the days after the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect dies after he was shot by deputy at gas station in Monroe, authorities say

MONROE, N.C. — A man has died after a Union County sheriff’s deputy shot him at a Monroe gas station March 15, authorities confirmed. Deputies said they tried to pull over a car during a drug investigation at the Lucky Food gas station on Walkup Avenue at Macintyre Street in Monroe, but the driver didn’t stop. A woman and three children were inside the vehicle at the time, investigators said.
MONROE, NC
KCRG.com

Des Moines woman sentenced to 30 years for dragging Washington Police officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after dragging a Washington Police officer for several blocks in a stolen car. In August 2020, 43-year-old Mary Bella Brooks was stopped by a Washington Police officer. During the stop the officer discovered Brooks was driving a stolen car and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Brooks refused and instead put the car in drive. The officer attempted to stop Brooks from driving away, but Brooks accelerated with the officer holding onto the car.
DES MOINES, IA
ABC News

ABC News

