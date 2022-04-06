ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Man arrested after attacking pet husky with an axe

By Steven Masso
 1 day ago

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man who is accused of attacking his pet husky with an axe during a “psychotic episode.”

According to Hidalgo County Public Records, John Mark Duffey II was arrested on charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a third-degree felony.

The probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral , Duffey was arrested after “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly torturing an animal” after striking his husky on the back of his head with a hatchet.

Police: Man fired gun at McDonald's from truck

At 1:43 a.m. on April 4, officers arrived at an area near Wildwood Drive in Mission after receiving word of a man having a “mental episode” with an axe.

Upon arrival, Duffey’s father told authorities that he attacked his dog during a psychotic episode. Officers made contact with Duffey who had bloodstains on his hands.

Officers then saw a white husky who was bleeding next to him, gasping for air next to a yellow ax covered in blood.

Duffey’s father told authorities that he was asleep when he heard one of the dogs squealing. He said he went outside and saw Duffey kneeling over one of his dogs, named Jubilee, with one hand on the dog’s throat and a hatchet in the other.

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone

Duffey told his father that he was “getting rid of the evil” and that he had to “get rid of this evil dog,” the affidavit stated.

Duffey’s father told authorities he knew his son was having a mental episode by a “blank stare in his eyes,” which prompted him to call 911.

When officers arrived they saw the husky with a “gash” around 6-9 inches long on the dog’s head.

According to Mission police, the dog died as a result of the injuries.

Comments / 6

Pedro Barrera
1d ago

Man this guy needs to be locked up in a mental hospital . The next time it happens it might be the father.

