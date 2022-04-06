Wednesday newsletter: A busy 48 hours

Good morning from Somewhere in Alaska … you can get this newsletter in your inbox on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by signing up at the top of this page under the “Newsletter” tab.

ANCHORAGE ELECTION RESULTS

Early results, which show that Anchorage Assembly will retain a conservative for Chugiak/Eagle River with Kevin Cross, and may pick up a conservative in South Anchorage with Randy Sulte. The school board will remain hard left. There are more votes to count, and Kathy Henslee is within striking distance. Check back today on the website for an update by 5 pm.

TURNOUT HIGH IN SOUTH ANCHORAGE, BALLOTS SPILL OUT ONTO GROUND AT POST OFFICE

The security problems with the mail-in election continue to plague Anchorage. See the photo here.

AT LEAST 72 NOW REPORTING MISSING BALLOTS IN ANCHORAGE

Mail-in ballots in Anchorage are a democratic disaster.

OTHER NUMBERS

41,316 votes were counted last night out of 235,876 ballots sent out. That’s 17.52 percent. More today, and we’re predicting a 24 percent turnout.

﻿

Now, into the thick of it …

NOT SO FAST ON PALIN FOR CONGRESS

There’s a lot of history to unpack, and most of it is unfavorable for our former governor.

OBITUARY: WORLD’S LARGEST AIRCRAFT BOMBED BY RUSSIANS

The Ukrainian former military plane was a thing of wonder. We saw it in Anchorage.

HOW WILL LISA VOTE ON KETANJI BROWN-JACKSON?

To be clear, the answer is in the next story. This one was merely speculative.

MURKOWSKI WILL VOTE TO CONFIRM KETANJI

Lisa explains her reasoning. She doesn’t explain that Jackson is pro-abortion and why Lisa would support a person who can’t define a woman or cannot support the Declaration of Independence. Read more here.

TSHIBAKA RESPONDS: LISA PUT UP A FIGHT AGAINST TRUMP NOMINEES, BUT NOT BIDEN’S

The challenger for Senate says Murkowski is showing her liberal nature. She has approved 90 percent of Biden nominees, and now a radical justice to SCOTUS. Read more here.

DEMOCRATS TESTIFY IN DROVES FOR DIFFERENT REDISTRICTING MAP

The Democrats outnumber the Republicans 75-5 in the comments to the redistricting board, which is reconsidering the Eagle River area political boundaries.

Where are all the conservatives in defending the maps? They may lose a Senate seat in Anchorage because of their apathy. Read more here.

ART CHANCE: PALIN IS EVERY DEMOCRAT’S FAVORITE REPUBLICAN

Chance was in the Department of Administration and had a bird’s eye view of the governor, for as long as she was there. Read more here.

STRAW POLL: VALLEY SAYS BEGICH OVER PALIN BY A LANDSLIDE

See what the Mat-Su Valley political activists have to say.

NEWS BITS

The week of April 17 is when the Interior Secretary is coming to Alaska. It is likely to be an awkward visit. She is not held in high regard by at least 53 percent of Alaskans, but she won’t be making an appearance in places like North Pole or Chugiak. She’ll be in downtown Anchorage, King Cove, and downtown Fairbanks. It’s certain that at least some elected officials will have to shake her hand, while others will fawn. But what Republican in Alaska wants to be caught in the same photo as Haaland right now?

Spotted at the election after-party for the Anchorage conservative candidates, Nick Begich, running for Congress, Bernadette Wilson of Americans for Prosperity, and Jamie Allard, running for House (and current Assemblywoman).

Gov. Mike Dunleavy had a huge fundraiser in Fairbanks with over 250 people attending yesterday. Looks like he’s finally going to campaign.

PFD: The state operating budget is on the House floor. Yesterday, the House rejected an amendment by Rep. Kevin McCabe to pay a legal statutory dividend. It failed 18-21. Reps. Kelly Merrick was a no, as were Bart LeBon and Steve Thompson, James Kaufman, Geran Tarr, and Liz Snyder.

COLUMNS

TIM BARTO: THEATER OF THE ABSURD AT THE OSCARS

The slap heard ’round the world and other hypocrisies from the Academy Awards.

WIN GRUENING: A POETIC MOMENT IN ALASKA HISTORY, BEGICH, YOUNG, BEGICH III

While this set of events may seem extraordinary, there have been two other similar occurrences in recent Alaska political history. Read more here.

BOB GRIFFIN: WHY I WON’T PICKET ALASKA AIRLINES

A pilot discusses labor relations and whether the pilot union is taking things too far.

KELLY TSHIBAKA: THANKS TO LISA MURKOWSKI TEAM, ALASKA IS IN TROUBLE

It will be not until late August that Alaska has a member of Congress. The ranked choice voting debacle is to blame, and that’s Murkowski’s team. Read more here.

RYAN NELSON: REVAK LIED, YOUR PFD DIED. HE WANTS AN UPGRADE?

Revak doesn’t deserve to be elevated to Congress. He cannot even keep his promises as a state senator. Read more here.

MICHAEL TAVOLIERO: GOVERNMENT EDUCATION IS A FAILURE

There are solutions. The solutions begin with creating real competition between schools.

JAMIE ALLARD: IT’S TIME TO PROTECT WOMEN’S SPORTS WITH SB 140

Women need a level playing field, not one taken over by men who are competing as “better versions of women.” Read more here.

JOHN QUICK: COMPANIES CAN GIVE BACK WITHOUT GOING WOKE

It seems that company charitable programs drift left over time. How can your company avoid that trap? Take a look at how some do it.

North Slope Crude: $107.72

Henry Hub Gas: $5.71

Alaska Pipeline Barrels: 489,703

Alaska Permanent Fund: $82,434,600,000

Earnings Reserve Account: $16.8 billion

Uncommitted ERA: $10.1 billion

