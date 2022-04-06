ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

NWACC to host bed-building volunteer event

By C.C. McCandless
 1 day ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) Workforce and Economic Development and Service Learning programs are partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bentonville to build beds for children.

According to a press release from the college, NWACC students, faculty and staff and community members will volunteer to build 30 beds using lumber donated by the NWACC Foundation, Associated Builders and Contractors of Arkansas and other community members. This event was originally scheduled during NWACC’s Spring Arts and Culture Festival but was postponed due to weather.

The event will take place in NWACC’s Integrated Design Lab at One College Drive in Bentonville on Friday April 8, starting at 9:00 a.m.

