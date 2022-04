For less than the cost of the just-released Serial Omnibus, Strangers in Paradise creator Terry Moore is offering fans an opportunity to get his complete creator-owned library, from Strangers in Paradise and How to Draw Comics through Rachel Rising and Serial -- for just $35. Moore is offering a massive digital bundle on Humble Bundle, giving fans a chance to get a massive collection of digital comics from Abstract Studio, the publisher he and his wife Robyn run out of their studio in Texas. The bundle will also include digital copies of Moore's 2021 sketchbook, and his 25th anniversary sketchbook.

COMICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO