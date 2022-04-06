47-year-old man hits $500,000 jackpot on lottery game

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An Antrim County man just scored $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky X20 instant game.

The 47-year-old lucky winner says he is looking forward to being debt-free.

“I gave my girlfriend some money and told her to get me a few Lottery tickets when she went to the store,” said the 47-year-old player. “She bought me a couple of Lucky X20 tickets, and I started scratching them once she got home. When I saw I won the $500,000 prize, we both started shaking. It was a great feeling.”

The player says his girlfriend purchased the winning ticket at the Family Fare, located at 211 South Division Street in Bellaire.

Recently, the 47-year-old winner traveled over to Lottery headquarters to pick up his grand prize.

With his winnings, he plans to eliminate his debt and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $9 million playing Lucky X20 which started in January.

