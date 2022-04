IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between a semi-truck and a compact car killed one person and two others injured. At around 11:59 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash involving a semi-truck and a 2006 Toyota Prius. Troopers believe that the semi rear-ended the Prius while both were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in Johnson County past mile marker 248.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 18 DAYS AGO