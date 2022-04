Among the crowded shelves of hard seltzers, there are few made with real spirits and even fewer designed to support a cause. Country Luau is hitting store shelves across Tennessee and will be available to 38 states via e-commerce by mid-April. The next state on the rollout schedule is Arkansas, with distribution scheduled to start this May, followed by Texas shortly thereafter. Country Luau is a fresh addition to the ready-to-drink beverage space, offering canned cocktails made with premium spirits that give back 2% of annual sales to musicians and the nonprofit organizations that support them.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO