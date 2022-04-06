ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, OH

Washington Twp. trustees plan rescue fund discussion

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 1 day ago

Departments

Park – Park is open for the summer, and Port-a-Jon has been delivered.

Zoning – Four permits issued, and Board of Zoning Appeals hearing hearing set for April 11 for a variance for a building on front property. Trustees approved a notice to remove unlicensed cars and one for junk cars will be sent to property owner in 3000 block of Union Avenue.

Fire – Reported 46 runs in March with 143 runs for the year. Trustees approved a motion to spend $353.85 for batteries for Truck 5.

Road – Snow and ice control and ditching on West Cenfield, Churchill, Kenmore, Hartzell and Lynhaven. Trustees approved a motion to advertise for bids for the summer road program. Bids must be in by noon May 2, and will be opened at 7 p.m. May 2.

Other action

• Trustees heard from Dan Swisher, who spoke about the Marlington Local Schools levy on the May ballot.

• Trustees paid bills totaling $22,042.85.

• Trustees passed a motion to renew the township's BWC group rating with Sedgwick for $445.

• Trustees approved a motion to pay the $500 deductible to the driver of the car that a township fire truck was in an accident with.

UPCOMING – Trustees plan a work session for 6:30 p.m. April 12 to discuss uses for the American Rescue Plan money the township is receiving.

Comments / 0

Related
Dayton Daily News

Washington Twp. getting large new apartment complex

A developer will build 195 apartments on nearly 25 acres in Washington Twp. The Village at Centerville will feature one- to four-bedroom, one-story detached apartments at the southeast corner of Sheehan and Social Row roads, records show. Developed by Indianapolis-based Leo Brown Group, the multi-family residential project would cover about...
Delaware Gazette

Genoa Twp. trustee talks zoning, possible changes to density

WESTERVILLE — Zoning was one of the major matters of business in Genoa Township last year, and it promises to continue in 2022. “Last year, Genoa’s zoning department issued 329 residential zoning permits, including 42 single-family homes, 74 accessory structures, 83 fences, 27 decks or patios and 41 pools,” said Trustee Renee Vaughan during the State of the Township address last month. “There were also 17 non-residential or subdivision permits, including one new building and seven change of use permits. The Zoning Commission heard five cases, including the initiation of a potential overlay district for the Hoover Reservoir Watershed.”
WESTERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Washington Township, OH
State
Washington State
Macomb Daily

Washington Twp. board nixes revised bylaws for parks and rec

Unable to get the complete autonomy they were seeking, the Washington Township Board of Trustees rejected a revised version of new bylaws for the Romeo/Washington/Bruce (RWB) Parks and Recreation Department. What had been proposed at an earlier board session was a complete overhaul of the RWB bylaws that would in...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Departments Park#Board Of Zoning Appeals#Bwc#The American Rescue Plan
The Repository

Jackson Township anticipates $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds

KEY ACTION Established an account for the American Rescue Plan standard allowance that the township will receive. DISCUSSION Township officials expect to receive $4.2 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The township already has received $2.1 million, and expects another $2.1 million. The money is designated to help mitigate the effects of the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Officials still are deciding how the federal funds will be used.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Commissioners discuss use of ARPA funds

Owensboro City Commissioners have $13.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to allocate, and city staff members have put several potential projects on the commission’s radar. Commissioners said they agree with some or all of the projects on the list. But some said they would like to see...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville looking for input on American Rescue Plan funding use

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville City Council is asking residents to fill out a survey in regards to how they would like to see the American Rescue Plan money be spent, according to the city. Residents can fill out the survey by going to martinsville-va.gov/government/american-rescue-plan-act-funding. Any questions or suggestions...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
YourErie

PennDOT plans emergency repairs for McKean Twp. culvert

PennDOT announced Friday, March 18 that emergency repairs will be made to the culvert that carries Greenlee Road over a branch of Elk Creek in McKean Township. The culvert is located on Greenlee Road between the intersection of W. Welch Road and the intersection with Hamot Road. The 15-foot culvert was built in 1983 and […]
MCKEAN, PA
York Dispatch Online

Dover Twp. man pleads guilty to mishandling asbestos at site of planned school

A Dover Township man has pleaded guilty to violating a Clean Air Act standard, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Ty Allen Barnett entered a guilty plea on Wednesday to the improper handling and removal of regulated asbestos-containing material as required by federal law, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg on Friday. A 10-count indictment filed in 2020 charged Barnett and several companies and individuals:
DOVER, PA
The Standard-Times

Fairhaven election results: A new era for the Select Board

FAIRHAVEN — Incumbent Selectwoman Stasia A. Powers was re-elected and was joined by Leon Correy and Charles Murphy. All three ran successful campaigns for Monday’s annual town election.  The three residents were in a five-person race for the three select board seats. Powers took the top votes at 1,477; edging out Correy, who...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

687
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy