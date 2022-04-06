Washington Twp. trustees plan rescue fund discussion

Departments

Park – Park is open for the summer, and Port-a-Jon has been delivered.

Zoning – Four permits issued, and Board of Zoning Appeals hearing hearing set for April 11 for a variance for a building on front property. Trustees approved a notice to remove unlicensed cars and one for junk cars will be sent to property owner in 3000 block of Union Avenue.

Fire – Reported 46 runs in March with 143 runs for the year. Trustees approved a motion to spend $353.85 for batteries for Truck 5.

Road – Snow and ice control and ditching on West Cenfield, Churchill, Kenmore, Hartzell and Lynhaven. Trustees approved a motion to advertise for bids for the summer road program. Bids must be in by noon May 2, and will be opened at 7 p.m. May 2.

Other action

• Trustees heard from Dan Swisher, who spoke about the Marlington Local Schools levy on the May ballot.

• Trustees paid bills totaling $22,042.85.

• Trustees passed a motion to renew the township's BWC group rating with Sedgwick for $445.

• Trustees approved a motion to pay the $500 deductible to the driver of the car that a township fire truck was in an accident with.

UPCOMING – Trustees plan a work session for 6:30 p.m. April 12 to discuss uses for the American Rescue Plan money the township is receiving.