ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Automation still long way off for Michigan truckers

By Matt Jaworowski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOq4q_0f182MKU00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new study from the University of Michigan and Carnegie Mellon University says automation should cost the trucking industry hundreds of thousands of jobs, but several factors will dictate when and where those losses will be felt first.

Overall, researchers found that up to 94% of all operator hours could ultimately be impacted by automated trucking technology, but Michigan won’t be the first market affected. Currently, technology testing is done almost exclusively in Sun Belt states like Florida, Arizona and Texas. Developers are working to ensure the technology can be reliable enough to drive in snow or hail, limiting when automated trucking could come to Michigan.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, there are approximately 2 million heavy truck drivers in the United States. The study, published last month in the journal “Humanities and Social Sciences Communications,” believes automation won’t cost as many jobs as some feared.

“Some people worry that all or most of the million or more trucking jobs might be lost,” study co-author Parth Vaishnav said. “In terms of numbers, our analysis showed that automation could eliminate a few hundred thousand jobs, but there is plenty of evidence to suggest that for most people these are fleeting, poorly paid and unpleasant jobs.”

The study estimates truck stops could be hit harder than truck drivers.

“We think that it is possible that the number of operator hours lost at truck stops, because automated trucks will have no drivers who need to be served at truck stops, could be compensated by new employment opportunities at transfer hub ports,” Vaishnav said.

At least one West Michigan trucking company isn’t worried about automation. Antonio Bravada, the CEO of 131 Trucking, based out of Kalamazoo, says it’s not a short-term concern.

“You talk about the Hills of Tennessee and all of the mountains that these things have to go and climb. And how long does it take to recharge? And a lot of these customers want things delivered on a certain time basis and you’re talking a 700-something mile load, which a driver would be able to do in one of their driving shifts. Can the (automated truck) go that distance in one day’s shift and be able to charge and keep going?” Bravada told News 8.

He believes even with the latest developments, the technology isn’t close to taking over the industry.

“You look at companies like Tesla and Rivian , the new Hummer , things along those lines. They’ve come a very long way. But the new Tesla can come out and they said that was 600 and something miles as a total charge, which is very good, but it’s also not carrying 44,000 pounds behind it,” Bravada said.

Bravada thinks short-haul trips will be impacted before the big rigs.

“I just don’t think it’s going to happen in the next 20 years. I think you’ll have automated trucks. I just don’t think they’re going to be the majority of the industry,” Bravada said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Many Michigan residents still waiting to receive auto insurance refunds

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Direct deposits and checks have been arriving in bank accounts for eligible Michigan drivers as the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association sends out refunds to auto insurance companies for policyholders. Anyone who had a vehicle, motorcycle, or RV that was insured on Oct. 31 by a policy that...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Kalamazoo, MI
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

Moving to Michigan? These are the best places to live, according to Niche

(NEXSTAR) — As spring approaches, so does moving season in the United States. According to MovingLabor.com, 80% of moves occur between April and September. To help those looking to move to a new area, Niche this week released its 2022 Best Places to Live in America rankings. “The pandemic triggered a new set of possibilities — […]
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Michigan’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
MICHIGAN STATE
FingerLakes1.com

When will I get my April food stamps?

More than 42 million people rely on food stamps. Find a complete list of distribution dates for April across the US. Food Stamps: Target to accept SNAP benefits online. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps are distributed monthly. The money is received through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Truck Drivers#Trucking Company#Trucking Companies#Automation#Journal
Ironton Tribune

Strange but true: There’s no Sundays west of the Mississippi

Lije Evans rode his mule home to his cabin. A few men had just tried to get Lije to go to Oregon with them. As he opened the cabin door, he saw his wife, Rebecca Evans, stooping at their fireplace. Lije yelled out to his wife, “Get your breeches on,...
IRONTON, OH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Arkansas

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Arkansas, deaths attributable to the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
KDHL AM 920

Are More People Moving To or Moving Away From Minnesota?

Whether it was caused by the pandemic, many people packed up and moved to a new location in 2021. But did more people move to, or away, from Minnesota?. There is no doubt that people were on the move in 2021. The working-from-home phenomenon along with the 'great resignation' that were both spurred by the pandemic in 2020 played major factors in motivating many citizens to find a different place to live last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
WNEM

Dog who chewed off her leg to escape adopted by Illinois couple

The University of Michigan men’s hockey team brought their secret weapon with them for Thursday night’s Frozen Four in Boston. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, April 7. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of the...
FLINT, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

Physician assistant average annual wage in 50 states

Physician assistants in the U.S. make an average of $119,460 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Physician assistants earn the highest average salary in Rhode Island at $146,880. Alaska is second at $145,830 followed by Connecticut at $141,790. Below are...
COLORADO STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy