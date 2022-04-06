ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Championship play-off final: How much is winning Premier League promotion decider worth?

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

How much money a club stands to earn from winning the EFL Championship play-off final at Wembley and securing promotion to the Premier...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Decider#English Football#The Winning Team
BBC

Burnley 3-2 Everton: Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said: “It was a tricky game for obvious reasons for both sides going into it. It was a very good start from us with moments of real quality, we looked a threat and scored a goal. “Then the feel changed on a penalty out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Bookies are set for a record weekend as Grand National, Masters golf and crunch Premier League match look set to bring tide of punters

Bookies are gearing up for a record-breaking weekend with bets on tomorrow’s Grand National alone expected to top £150million. As well as the flagship horse race at Aintree, other big events include golf superstar Tiger Woods’s return in the Masters in the US, and Manchester City’s crunch game against Liverpool in the Premier League title race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Champions League predictions: Peter Schmeichel says NEITHER of Man City and Liverpool will even make the final, as Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards back their former clubs to win an all-English showpiece as they lay out their 'brackets'

Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa facing five games in last 16 days of season

Villa are facing a hectic finish to the Premier League season with Steven Gerrard’s team scheduled to play five times in the final 16 days. Postponed home matches against Liverpool and Burnley have been rearranged for the closing fortnight of the campaign. The visit of Gerrard’s former club, originally scheduled for Saturday week, has been moved due to the Reds’ continued participation in the FA Cup. It will now take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 8pm and be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

145
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy