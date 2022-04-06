ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Champions League final 2022: TV channel, live stream, tickets

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

How to watch the 2021/22 Champions League final in the UK and US, Includes the game's venue, ticket info and...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Winger Luis Diaz marked his return to Portugal with the crucial late goal which gave Liverpool a 3-1 lead over Benfica to take back to Anfield for their Champions League quarter-final second leg.The former Porto star, signed in January, was booed relentlessly but he responded perfectly in the 87th minute to spare the blushes of Ibrahima Konate, whose mistake just over half an hour after scoring his first goal for the club had gifted the hosts a goal they had barely deserved.Jurgen Klopp’s side had been coasting at half-time in the Estadio da Luz after Sadio Mane’s goal doubled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Mancs refereeing Mancs!': Liverpool fans left FURIOUS after Anthony Taylor is put in charge of Sunday's title showdown with Man City with Paul Tierney VAR as Premier League chiefs are slammed as 'incompetent'

Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City. With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Uefa Champions League#Real Madrid#The Champions League#Bayern Munich#Bt Sport#Btsport Com#Cbs#Paramount#Univision#The Allianz Arena#Allianz
The Independent

World Cup draw LIVE: England face USA, Iran and possibly Wales or Scotland at Qatar 2022

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw took place in Doha this afternoon. England were drawn into Group B alongside USA, Iran and the winner of the three teams still alive in the European play-offs - namely Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. If Wales - who are through to the play-off final - or Scotland reach the World Cup, it will set up a tantalising Battle of Britain in Qatar.Spain and Germany were drawn together in a standout tie in Group E, while hosts Qatar face Netherlands, the Africa Cup...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
theScore

Report: Manchester United set to hire Ten Hag as manager

Erik ten Hag is set to become Manchester United's new manager at the end of the season, sources told ESPN's Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson. Despite numerous reports that Ten Hag is leaving Ajax for Old Trafford, United insist no deal to hire the Dutchman has been completed, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Champions League predictions: Peter Schmeichel says NEITHER of Man City and Liverpool will even make the final, as Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards back their former clubs to win an all-English showpiece as they lay out their 'brackets'

Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

The Europa League quarter-final has pitted Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt together, with the Spanish side once again in-form, improving and seen as one of the favourites to win.Under Xavi Hernandez, Barca have pushed back into the Champions League spots again domestically and are on a 13-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, are six unbeaten in a row - although the last three have been draws, leaving them just off the pace in the Bundesliga for European places again next season.The German side knocked out another Spanish side in the last round, Real Betis, while Barca edged out Turkish...
UEFA
SB Nation

Benfica vs. Liverpool: Champions League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Liverpool have a Champions League quarterfinal first leg match tonight and it’s not even the biggest match of the week. What a time to be alive. The Reds got—on paper at least—the easiest remaining team in the competition in Portuguese side Benfica. Then again, that competition is the final eight of the Champions League, so there are no “sure things” at this stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Paul Arriola names Kyle Walker as most difficult opponent

USMNT figure Paul Arriola has labeled Manchester City defender Kyle Walker as the 'hardest defender' to go against after facing off while the striker featured for Swansea City. Arriola kicked off his Premier League stint with Swansea City in 2021, securing the loan from Major League Soccer side D.C. United....
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

145
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy