Champions League final 2022: TV channel, live stream, tickets

The Europa League quarter-final has pitted Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt together, with the Spanish side once again in-form, improving and seen as one of the favourites to win.Under Xavi Hernandez, Barca have pushed back into the Champions League spots again domestically and are on a 13-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, are six unbeaten in a row - although the last three have been draws, leaving them just off the pace in the Bundesliga for European places again next season.The German side knocked out another Spanish side in the last round, Real Betis, while Barca edged out Turkish...

UEFA ・ 18 HOURS AGO