Last season for Purdue definitely had its moments. You don’t get the name ‘Spoilermakers’ for nothing. The Boilermakers finished the 2021 season with a win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl, going 9-4 to end the year. However, some of the best moments came from earlier in the year when Purdue upset No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State just a few weeks apart from each other.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO