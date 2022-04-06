ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

VIDEO: Little girl has Selena-themed party and swings at piñata of Yolanda Saldívar

By Alondra Luna
cbs4local.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA viral video of a little girl, dressed as the iconic singer Selena, shows her whacking away at a piñata of...

cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Snuggles Up To Little Sister Gracie, 8, For Cute Photo: ‘My Favorite Human’

The ‘Only Murders In The Building’ star was a vision in pink as she wrapped her arms around her baby sis in a rare photo of the pair. Too cute! Selena Gomez was the epitome of a loving big sister in a sweet snap alongside her 8-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey. The 29-year-old “Only Murders in the Building” star took to her Instagram on Sunday (March 27) to share the adorable pic of the siblings. Selena was a vision in pink with her sleeveless gown as she wrapped her arms around Gracie. In another photo, the pair wore huge smiles while they faced each other. “Forever my favorite human,” Selena caption the post.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Quintanilla
Person
Yolanda Saldívar
Person
Selena
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pi Ata#Viral Video#Mexican American
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Smith news - live: Academy bans actor from Oscars and events for 10 years following Chris Rock slap

It’s been nearly two weeks since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on what “consequences” Smith will face for the incident, which saw the actor hit Rock on stage and swear at him after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock had joked, in an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith stated last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.Smith, who won the Best Actor prize later...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy