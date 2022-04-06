Bonobo Winery is the perfect place to visit

If you have never been to Bell County Flea Market in Belton, Texas and you are a person who loves thrifting, you need to get there as soon as possible. This past weekend, my husband and I had nothing planned and wanted to see more of Central Texas since we usually stick to the west side of Bell County. The first stop was Belton, where we decided to check out the Bell County Flea Market at 1930 George Wilson Road. If you’re anything like me and get a thrill from thrifting, your jaw will drop the moment you enter the place.

