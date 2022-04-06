ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

The differences between a credit union & a bank

By Jessica Jurczak
WOOD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever wondered what the differences are...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

SCAM ALERT: Banks and credit unions are seeing an increase of dangerous phising scams

Financial institutions, including STCU, are seeing a sharp increase in scammers trying to trick consumers into revealing account numbers and other sensitive information. The attacks are taking the form of bogus emails and texts designed to look like they originate from your bank and credit union. In some cases, fraudsters have taken the additional step of linking to counterfeit websites that can look remarkably similar to a financial institution’s website.
SPOKANE, WA
US News and World Report

Best Commerce Bank Credit Cards of April 2022

Earn flexible rewards with the Special Connections credit card. This card earns up to 3% cash back, has no annual fee and offers a zero percent introductory APR. With the Special Connections credit card, you will earn 3% cash back on on ride sharing services, fast food and coffee shop purchases, 2% on gas and restaurants and 1% on all other purchases. There is no limit on the number of points or cash back rewards you can earn or redeem each year.
CREDITS & LOANS
Mercury

Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union merging with Wawa Employees’ Credit Union

CHADDS FORD — Two credit unions headquartered in Delaware County but with broader reach, have announced plans to merge. Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union (FMFCU ) announced it will merge with Wawa Employees’ Credit Union (WECU). The merger is expected to be completed on June 2, 2022, following approval by each company’s board of directors, the National Credit Union Association, Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, and Wawa Employees’ Credit Union member-owners.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Union, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Value City Furniture taking over former Toys R Us site

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - New life is coming to the old Toys R Us building in Kochville, Township. Value City Furniture plans to move into the building in July. The Columbus, Ohio-based American Signature Inc., the parent company of Value City, has another location in Flint Township. Stay with TV5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#Msu Federal Credit Union
Motley Fool

Big Banks May Use Payment Service Zelle to Take on Mastercard and Visa

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Fast Company

How to drive radical growth in your business

It’s been said that failing to prepare means preparing to fail. For businesses, that’s the gospel truth. But what happens when there’s no way to prepare for what’s to come? Like, for instance, a fast-spreading, worldwide pandemic that effectively shuts down the global economy in a matter of months?
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Early Warning Services, Big Banks Launch ID Service Authentify

Early Warning Services LLC has teamed up with seven of America’s biggest banks to launch Authentify, an identity verification service for businesses and consumers. According to a company news release Monday (April 4), Authentify is being launched with Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Axos Bank CEO Gregory Garrabrants Donated Money to Trump Tower

Axos Bank revolutionized banking. It's one of the first banks to operate fully online. When the bank was launched in 1999, the internet was still a growing concept, and many banks focused on physical locations. While many online banks failed, Axos Bank survived and is now one of the top financial institutions in the world. Who owns Axos Bank?
CHARITIES
WOOD

Jewellynne Richardson from Grand Rapids is our 2022 ‘Remarkable Women of West Michigan’ winner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- March was a month like none other! Aside from celebrating women’s history month, and international women’s day, ABC 4 had the opportunity to highlight women making a positive impact on the West Michigan community. Throughout the month, we introduced you to four incredible finalists featured in our 2022 “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” campaign. Now, it’s time to introduce the winner!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Wholesale Distributors Can Streamline Check Payments and Open the Door to B2B Innovation

The 34,000 companies operating in the United States’ wholesale food distribution industry generate about $991 billion in collective yearly revenue. Even as digital technologies advance, however, paper checks still account for a large segment of wholesalers’ B2B payments. The paper check industry standard has led to growing frictions as wholesalers face pandemic-related supply chain struggles and increased demand worldwide.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Banks Considering Zelle As POS Alternative To Mastercard And Visa: Report

Several major banks are debating whether to position the digital payment platform Zelle as a retail point-of-sale alternative to Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Visa (NYSE: V). What Happened: Zelle is owned by Early Warning Services LLC, which is owned by a consortium of seven banks — Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Capital One (NYSE: COF), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC), Truist (NYSE: TFC), U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC). In 2021, Zelle recorded approximately 1.8 billion transactions totaling $490 billion, levels that were double its pre-pandemic activity.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy