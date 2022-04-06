The differences between a credit union & a bank

Several major banks are debating whether to position the digital payment platform Zelle as a retail point-of-sale alternative to Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Visa (NYSE: V). What Happened: Zelle is owned by Early Warning Services LLC, which is owned by a consortium of seven banks — Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Capital One (NYSE: COF), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC), Truist (NYSE: TFC), U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC). In 2021, Zelle recorded approximately 1.8 billion transactions totaling $490 billion, levels that were double its pre-pandemic activity.
