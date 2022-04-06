ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Real-world working: Relaunched initiative will put 500 paid teen interns into KC workplaces

By Channa Steinmetz
Startland News
Startland News
 1 day ago

A coalition of funders and employers are teaming up to provide 500 high school students across the Kansas City metro with paid summer professional experiences.

“It’s really important that we come together as a community for these types of initiatives to make sure our young people are really connecting the dots and moving onto the next stage in their life,” said Frank James Jr., who serves as the employer coordinator for Pro X — the organization leading the coalition.

Frank James Jr., Pro X, and Quinton Lucas, Kansas City mayor, during an announcement event for the 2022 Pro X student internship

Pro X is a relaunched version of the former Entrepreneurship KC with new partnerships, programming and opportunities for students. The program is starting with 500 students in 2022, but aims to grow to meet the needs of thousands in the future, James said Monday during an announcement event at Plexpod Westport Commons alongside Quinton Lucas, Kansas City mayor, and Frank White, Jackson County executive.

The five-week internship runs from June 6 to July 7, with a showcase event July 8 for students to present what they learned. Students are set to receive a $1,250 student stipend — paid for by Pro X, rather than the employer. The application deadline for interested employers is April 10.

“These students are developing real strategies that these businesses are putting into practice; they’re actionable,” said Julie Robinson, executive vice president and director of account leadership at Trozzolo Communications Group , which participated in the initiative before its rebrand to Pro X.

“… [Their] ideas and solutions will impact real Kansas City businesses; so we just can’t wait to get started.” Robinson continued, offering a testimonial about the program and teasing the excitement to come this summer. “We are really anticipating even bigger and better results than last year. I feel like just our small exposure to this group of students lets me know that our city is in great hands with our next generation.”

Are you an employer? Click here to host a student for a summer internship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyufe_0f17ypb300

Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, The DeBruce Foundation, speaks during an announcement event for the 2022 Pro X student internship

Career literacy allows students to build self-worth and self-confidence as they discover paths for their futures, said Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, executive director and chief operating officer of the DeBruce Foundation .

“These real-world learning experiences really matter for them to be able to start to learn about what they like to do and what they do well,” Taylor Knight said. “The intersection of that [begins] to open the spectrum of jobs that they will consider.”

Along with real-world workplace experiences, financial education will be provided to students on a weekly basis to guide them on how to manage their stipend, said Whitney Bartelli, the chief marketing and strategy officer at CommunityAmerica Credit Union .

“We were fortunate to participate in this program last year, and we saw real positive change in the students in their attitudes and their knowledge and their behavior with the topic of money,” Bartelli said, noting that concepts that were once unfamiliar to students became a source of confidence for them, based on an exit survey.

CommunityAmerica is adding a parent webinar at the end of the program to give parents the opportunity to experience what their children gained through Pro X, Bartelli said.

“Our mission is that every single person in Kansas City should have an opportunity to get on their path to thrive and to achieve financial peace of mind,” she said. “In doing so, you cannot ignore the young adult population.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ev7O_0f17ypb300

Whitney Bartelli, CommunityAmerica Credit Union, speaks during an announcement event for the 2022 Pro X student internship

The Startland Education team has also partnered with Pro X to provide students with weekly training in design thinking — a framework that allows users to take a large problem and break it down into smaller pain points; the process is focused on empathy for the user who one is trying to solve for, explained Izsie Robinson, who serves as the product manager for Startland Education.

[Editor’s note: Startland Education is a sibling program to Startland News within the umbrella of parent organization Startland , a community-building 501(c)3 nonprofit activating vibrant, prosperous communities inspired by its starters — innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs.]

“We’ll take them through different phases of Design Thinking so that they can use the framework to solve problems for the clients who they will be serving in their internships,” Robinson said.

“Students have to get out of their comfort zone — but once they take that first step into design thinking and innovative thinking, they thrive. They are able to come up with solutions that we would have never thought of at the beginning of it.

“We’re really excited to be working with Pro X and continue our mission of learning outside the classroom,” Robinson continued. “I love that students don’t have to wait until college to explore a topic they’re interested in. I’ve never heard of this being done anywhere else … so it’s a unique initiative to be a part of.”

Additional Pro X partners include:

  • KC Common Good
  • The Kauffman Foundation
  • DeBruce Foundation
  • CommunityAmerica Credit Union
  • Big Picture Learning
  • City of Kansas City, Missouri
  • The Civic Council of Greater Kansas City
  • KC Rising
  • Cherry Co.
  • ImBlaze
  • Big Picture Learning
  • Support KC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sBWJ_0f17ypb300

High school senior Keinan Ross speaks during an announcement event for the 2022 Pro X student internship

In the 2021 student cohort, Keinan Ross and his team were paired with Chris Goode, founder of Ruby Jean’s Juicery . They were tasked with introducing Ruby Jean’s juices to schools within the Kansas City Public Schools system — which they ultimately accomplished.

High school senior Keinan Ross speaks during an announcement event for the 2022 Pro X student internship

“We’re very proud that that project was completed,” said Ross, a high school senior at the Ewing Marion Kauffman School who now serves as a student ambassador for the Pro X program.

As well as the valuable connections to the Pro X mentors, students are able to form impactful connections with one another, Ross added.

“I know I took away leadership and accountability from the internship,” Ross shared. “… Most of my team agreed that when [we] got done with the internship, if it did nothing else, it brought us together as a family — all six of us. At the end of this, we’re still keeping in contact today. We developed what I believe to be lifelong partnerships.

This story is possible thanks to support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation , a private, nonpartisan foundation that works together with communities in education and entrepreneurship to create uncommon solutions and empower people to shape their futures and be successful.

For more information, visit www.kauffman.org and connect at www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdn and www.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn

The post Real-world working: Relaunched initiative will put 500 paid teen interns into KC workplaces appeared first on Startland News .

Comments / 0

Related
Startland News

Letter to KCMO City Council from the entrepreneur, small biz community (via Eze Redwood)

Editor’s note: The following letter was sent to Kansas City, Missouri, city council members March 11 by serial entrepreneur Eze Redwood, advocating for $11 million in funding for entrepreneur support from KCMO in its 2022-2023 budget. The city council is set to vote on the budget by March 24. The opinions expressed in this commentary The post Letter to KCMO City Council from the entrepreneur, small biz community (via Eze Redwood) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Meta promises local jobs, impact; How its $800M plan could post growth (and disruption) to KC’s story

There’s more to Meta’s $800 million upload into Kansas City’s Northland than face value, company officials said Thursday, outlining plans for community impact that extends well beyond anticipated tech jobs.  “We have programs that help to equip people, schools, and organizations with the resources to build skills and increase the use of technology,” Darcy Nothnagle, The post Meta promises local jobs, impact; How its $800M plan could post growth (and disruption) to KC’s story appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

She’s bringing tech to urban core teens; why KCMO says Tammy Buckner needs to pay ‘fair market value’ or get out

One of KC’s leading Black women in tech leased a vacant city building for $1 and made $20K+ in improvements for her workforce development program — now the city wants to sell it, kicking WeCode KC to the curb A local nonprofit is asking for community support as the KCMO city council makes a move The post She’s bringing tech to urban core teens; why KCMO says Tammy Buckner needs to pay ‘fair market value’ or get out appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Facebook coming to Kansas City; Meta selects KCMO for massive, $800M data center

A new hyperscale data center is expected to be operational in Kansas City by 2024 — bringing global social media and tech giant Meta to the metro and making good on promises that a Northland development could be the next great national technology hub. The Kansas City Area Development Council and its partners announced the The post Facebook coming to Kansas City; Meta selects KCMO for massive, $800M data center appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Jackson County, MO
Education
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
County
Jackson County, MO
State
Missouri State
Startland News

Tesseract taps into KC’s sticky innovation culture with homegrown partnership to build IoT tools

A new partnership between a leading robotics creator and one of its fellow Kansas City tech innovators showcases the founder’s longstanding commitment to harnessing the region’s potential as a collaboration powerhouse.  “When I moved back to Kansas City to start Tesseract, I made up my mind to lead by example and attempt to build close The post Tesseract taps into KC’s sticky innovation culture with homegrown partnership to build IoT tools appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
NBC New York

Flexible Hours Allow Employees at This Company to Fit Work Around Their Lives

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
Startland News

LaunchKC grants competition gets boost toward relaunch with newly announced funding, MTC says

A popular grants competition that helped raise the profiles — and buoy the bank accounts — of dozens of Kansas City startups could be relaunching with renewed funding from the Missouri Technology Corporation, the agency announced Tuesday. LaunchKC was named one of seven organizations to together receive more than $1 million in grant funding to support The post LaunchKC grants competition gets boost toward relaunch with newly announced funding, MTC says appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Small Business Superstars in photos: When people belong, ‘the possibilities are endless’

Editor’s note: The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce is a non-financial partner of Startland News, which serves as the media partner for the Small Business Superstars program. A celebration Wednesday for the Chamber’s new class of Small Business Superstars came with a message for entrepreneurs of all kinds, said Vicky Kulikov. You belong. “That The post Small Business Superstars in photos: When people belong, ‘the possibilities are endless’ appeared first on Startland News.
COMMERCE, MO
Startland News

$4M dream childcare center opened on Prospect as planned; why the 24/7 KD Academy is struggling to fill its beds

Penny Dale-McCant built a childcare model — and a $4 million expansion of her KD Academy brand with her husband, Myron McCant — unlike anything else in the region, she said. Today, however, the center serves only a third of its intended capacity: a product of pandemic trends that have limited staffing. “I’m just proud The post $4M dream childcare center opened on Prospect as planned; why the 24/7 KD Academy is struggling to fill its beds appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Education#Interns#Entrepreneurship Kc#Plexpod Westport Commons
Startland News

NetWork Kansas gets $3M Kauffman boost to build inclusive ecosystems across state

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. WICHITA The post NetWork Kansas gets $3M Kauffman boost to build inclusive ecosystems across state appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS STATE
Startland News

New K-State president joins KC startup’s board, bringing expertise on food science, academic collaboration

The president of Kansas State University has joined the board of directors of TechAccel, an Overland Park startup focused on scientific breakthroughs to produce healthier plants, animals and foods. Dr. Richard H. Linton, who assumed the leadership of K-State following the Feb. 11 retirement of former Richard Myers, comes with an array of experience expected The post New K-State president joins KC startup’s board, bringing expertise on food science, academic collaboration appeared first on Startland News.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Startland News

One-size-fits-all neighborhoods are a blueprint for development failure, C3KC panel says

Editor’s note: Startland News is a non-financial media sponsor of the 3CKC conference organized by the Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri. The formula for creating a vibrant neighborhood might seem simple, but replicating it between variable demographics, geographies and economies is more challenging than many planners think, said Kavya Shankar. “The strength of the The post One-size-fits-all neighborhoods are a blueprint for development failure, C3KC panel says appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Futurity

Paid family leave benefits go beyond the workplace

When it comes to advancing gender equality in the workplace, paid family leave is often touted as a policy to help women balance career and caretaking. But it should not be seen as a “silver bullet,” says Maya Rossin-Slater. In fact, research on the effects of paid leave...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Startland News

Cut the code-switching: Honor yourself if you want to be ‘authentic’ in the workplace (Holistic Hustle)

Kharissa Forte is a writer, certified health coach, and columnist for Startland News. For more of her self-care tips on how to keep your cup full, visit graceandgrind.co. “Just be yourself.” Along with putting my best foot forward and always treating others the way I wanted to be treated, one of the key pieces of The post Cut the code-switching: Honor yourself if you want to be ‘authentic’ in the workplace (Holistic Hustle) appeared first on Startland News.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Startland News

Innovative tech honored at SXSW has potential to save lives in KC, govtech founder says

Editor’s note: The following story is part of Startland News’ coverage of the SXSW conference in Austin. Click here to read more stories from the 2022 trip. AUSTIN — A tech company from Silicon Valley’s largest city is unleashing a new era of smart infrastructure technology for the world in motion — and Kansas City The post Innovative tech honored at SXSW has potential to save lives in KC, govtech founder says appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Students hope to make KU the ‘premier blockchain university’; Here’s how startups can help

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. LAWRENCE The post Students hope to make KU the ‘premier blockchain university’; Here’s how startups can help appeared first on Startland News.
LAWRENCE, KS
Startland News

Climate change innovation, leadership must be built at the local level, Buttigieg tells SXSW

Editor’s note: The following story is part of Startland News’ coverage of the SXSW conference in Austin. Click here to read more stories from the 2022 trip. AUSTIN — The keys to solving climate change could already be in the ignition, Pete Buttigieg said, empowering a crowd of innovation leaders to sit in the passenger The post Climate change innovation, leadership must be built at the local level, Buttigieg tells SXSW appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
358
Followers
281
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy