Turkey hopes Ukraine, Russia peace talks can continue

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool/File Photo

BRUSSELS, April 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that civilian killings in Ukraine had made peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv more difficult but that he expected more negotiations, possibly eventually between foreign ministers.

Speaking at NATO before a meeting with his counterparts, Cavusoglu also said the alliance was aware of Ukraine's demands for more weapons and allies were looking to step up help.

Reporting by Robin Emmott

