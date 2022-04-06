ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polarized neutron scattering reveals preferred spin excitations in bilayer iron-based superconductor

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn unconventional superconductors, the major challenge on the mechanism research is to reveal how the electrons form to Cooper pairs and collectively condense to a superconducting state under both interactions from charge and spin. The iron-based superconductors are similar to those copper oxide and heavy fermion superconductors, and they also exhibit...

ScienceAlert

Mysterious Signal Coming From Our Galaxy Could Be One of The Rarest Known Objects

A mysterious, repeating radio signal in the Milky Way that baffled astronomers could be an object so rare, only one other has ever been tentatively identified. According to a paper by astrophysicist Jonathan Katz of Washington University at St. Louis, uploaded to preprint server arXiv, and yet to be peer-reviewed, the signal named GLEAM-X J162759.5−523504.3 could be a white dwarf radio pulsar.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

A strange monopole observed in diamond: When string theory inspires quantum simulation

Theoretical physicists routinely introduce fictitious particles and fields in their calculations, in view of completing a theory or simply to make it more elegant. A striking example concerns the magnetic monopole imagined by Dirac in 1931: a point-like source of magnetic field, which is absent in classical electromagnetism. While the Dirac monopole was never observed in nature, it appears artificially in various physical settings, in particular, in the solid state.
PHYSICS
Digital Trends

Astronomers spot a vast, mysterious circle in space

Astronomers have spotted an enormous and mysterious object more than a million light-years across, called an odd radio circle (ORC). ORCs were first identified in 2019, and now researchers have released the highest resolution yet of the strange phenomenon. The image was captured by the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory’s...
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

Hubble Telescope Spots the Most Distant Star Ever Detected in Outer Space

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has spotted the most distant single star ever detected in outer space. The star—dubbed Earendel from an Anglo-Saxon word meaning rising light or morning star—lies 12.9 billion light-years from Earth and formed about 900 million years after the Big Bang. Earendel is 8.2 billion years older than the Earth and Sun and 12.1 billion years older than when the first animals appeared on the planet, reports Rafi Letzter for the Verge. Earendel was described in a paper published this week in Nature. The study shines light on the youngest stars gleaming in the cosmos.
ASTRONOMY
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
The Independent

Mars audio reveals two speeds of sound

Scientists studying the first ever audio recordings made on Mars have discovered there are two speeds of sound on the surface of the planet.Microphones attached to Nasa’s Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars in February 2021, captured five hours of audio from the Red Planet, which has now been analysed by an international team of scientists.The recordings included noises made by the rover and its accompanying helicopter, as well as a light Martian wind. The analysis confirmed for the first time that the speed of sound is slower on Mars compared to Earth, which had been expected due to the...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Satellites' lasers reveal changes in Earth's water movement

Understanding climate change and its effects on humans, animals, and natural spaces requires studying Earth as a whole, interconnected system. Water movement on Earth, in particular, is a process that affects everything from global climate to the smallest habitats. In 2018, NASA and the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Kepler telescope delivers new planetary discovery from the grave

A new study by an international team of astrophysicists, led by the Jodrell Bank Center for Astrophysics has presented the amazing new discovery of a near-identical twin of Jupiter orbiting a star at a colossal distance of 17,000 light years from Earth. The exoplanet, K2-2016-BLG-0005Lb, is almost identical to Jupiter...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Asteroid half the size of a giraffe strikes Earth off the coast of Iceland – just two HOURS after it was discovered by astronomers

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Dark Matter and the Formation of Supermassive Black Holes in the Early Universe

There are a lot of amazing things in our Universe and a black hole is one of the most unknown. We don’t know for certain what happens inside a black hole and even the formation of supermassive black holes in the early universe is still being worked out. A group of physicists at Brookhaven National Laboratory have tackled this question and have come up with a possible solution to the mystery. The nature of dark matter may be resolved by their theory as well.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers discover vulnerability of a dangerous hospital pathogen

Each year, more than 670,000 people in Europe fall ill through pathogenic bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and 33,000 die of the diseases they cause. In 2017, the WHO named antibiotic resistance as one of the greatest threats to health worldwide. Especially feared are pathogens that are resistant to several antibiotics. Among them, Acinetobacter baumannii stands out; it's a bacterium with an extraordinarily pronounced ability to develop multi-resistance, and as a hospital superbug, dangerous above all for immunosuppressed patients. Acinetobacter baumannii is highly resilient because it can remain infectious for a long time even in a dry environment and thus endure on the keyboards of medical devices or on ward telephones and lamps. This property also helps the microbe to survive on dry human skin or in body fluids such as blood and urine, which contain relatively high concentrations of salts and other solutes.
SCIENCE

