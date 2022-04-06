ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Johnson says biological males ‘should not compete in female sporting events’

By Aubrey Allegretti and Libby Brooks
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38L3It_0f17ycMq00

Boris Johnson has said he does not “think that biological males should be competing in female sporting events”, amid the fallout from his decision not to ban conversion practices for people questioning their gender.

Speaking on Wednesday, the prime minister said the issue “wasn’t something I thought that I would have to consider in great detail”. Johnson also said that women should have spaces in hospitals, prisons and changing rooms which were “dedicated to women”.

“That’s as far as my thinking has developed on this issue,” Johnson told a journalist during a visit to a hospital in Hertfordshire. “And if that puts me in conflict with some others, then we have got to work it all out.”

He added: “That doesn’t mean that I’m not immensely sympathetic to people who want to change gender, to transition, and it’s vital that we give people the maximum possible love and support in making those decisions.

“But these are complex issues. And I don’t think they can be solved with one swift, easy piece of legislation … It takes a lot of thought to get this right.”

He also insisted it was right to exclude people who were questioning their gender from a long-promised ban on so-called conversion “therapy”.

After the resignation of a senior equality adviser and cancellation of the government’s flagship international LGBT conference in the face of a mass withdrawal of support from stakeholders, the prime minister said he was “sad” at their response.

Despite some Tories pressing for No 10 to reverse its decision to take forward a ban on conversion practices only for those questioning their sexuality – not their gender – Johnson appeared to confirm that the decision taken last week was final.

Johnson said: “I suppose I’d just make a few points: I don’t think that it’s reasonable for kids to be deemed so-called Gillick competent to take decisions about their gender or irreversible treatments that they may have. I think there should be parental involvement at the very least. That’s the first thing.

“Second thing, I don’t think that biological males should be competing in female sporting events. And maybe that’s a controversial thing, but it just seems to me to be sensible.”

The prime minister added: “We will have a ban on gay conversion therapy, which to me is utterly abhorrent. But there are complexities and sensitivities when you move from the area of sexuality to the question of gender. There, I’m afraid, there are things that I think still need to be worked out.

“I’m sorry we haven’t been able to reach agreement with the organisations concerned but that will in no way diminish our determination to tackle prejudice wherever we can.”

Johnson, and the previous government led by Theresa May, had promised for years to institute a ban on conversion practices, which critics say subject those questioning their sexuality or gender to undue pressure or, in the most extreme cases, torture.

On Tuesday, Iain Anderson, the government’s LGBT+ adviser, stepped down and accused ministers of trying to drive a wedge between those who were gay, lesbian or bisexual and people who identified as transgender.

He said: “Britain needs a strategy for trans people and I can’t see one at the moment. We have a tabloid debate going on about people’s lives. It’s not a respectful debate; it’s turned into a woke war.”

The Tory MP Dehenna Davison also expressed concern at the cancellation of the Safe To Be Me conference, due to be held in June to put pressure on countries to enact stronger rights for LGBT+ people.

“We had such a huge opportunity to prove the UK (and the Conservative party) is a defender of freedom,” she posted on Twitter. “As a Conservative member of the LGBT+ community, it is so wrong it has come to this.”

The Scottish Conservatives on Wednesday diverged from the Westminster party as they committed to voting for a ban on all conversion practices – including a ban on trans conversion practices – in forthcoming Holyrood legislation.

But the Scottish party also announced that “supporting women’s spaces in council-run venues including schools, parks and swimming pools” would be a key plank of its manifesto for the May council elections.

Comments / 20

Marathon man
1d ago

no kidding this is an easy thing to figure out. a male is a male a female is a female. you can wish and act like something else but that doesn't make you something else

Reply
7
unthinkable456
1d ago

No brainer in my opinion. Don't even know why there's even a discussion smh

Reply
6
Belle40
1d ago

if only we could get our administration over here in the United States to agree

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Guardian

Coe warns transgender athletes pose risk to integrity of women’s sport

Sebastian Coe has claimed that the “integrity and future of women’s sport” is at stake after the American swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship last week. The World Athletics president also called on the International Olympic Committee to introduce regulations that can be applied across every sport and insisted that “gender cannot trump biology”.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dehenna Davison
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

LGBT+ business champion quits over transgender conversion therapy row

The UK’s LGBT+ business champion has resigned “with a heavy heart” over the Government’s “profoundly shocking” position on banning conversion therapy for transgender people.Iain Anderson said trust and belief in the Government’s commitment to LGBT+ rights has been damaged, after a series of U-turns on plans to introduce legislation to ban conversion therapy.He is the latest in a series of high-profile individuals and groups to hit out at the Government, with at least 100 organisations pulling out of its forthcoming landmark LGBT conference.It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be @GEOgovuk #LGBT Business Champion. Sadly today I...
SOCIETY
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
DIY Photography

NBC Today show accused of airbrushing photo of trans gender swimmer

NBC’s Today show has attracted controversy after allegedly airbrushing an image of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she finished first in an event. The University of Pennsylvania student was competing in the NCAA Championships when the image was taken. Twitter users quickly noticed the difference between the images and called out NBC for its apparent doctoring of the image. Further investigation, however, reveals that there is more to the story than merely that of a Photoshop misdemeanour.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Trans People#Uk
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
Country
U.K.
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

230K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy