Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 01:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Saratoga FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Saratoga, Warren and Washington. * WHEN...Until 415 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1222 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Warrensburg, Whitehall, Lake George Village, Fort Edward, Johnsburg, Greenwich, Hague, Bolton Landing, Glens Falls North, Lake Luzerne Campground, West Glens Falls, Lake Luzerne-Hadley, Chestertown, Huletts Landing, Comstock, Eagle Point Campground and Scaroon Manor Public Campground. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
