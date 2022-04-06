ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter and AC Milan could be forced to build their new stadium 'OUTSIDE the city', claims Rossoneri chief Paolo Scaroni amid frustrations over delays to 65,000-capacity arena... as he says clubs are in a 'HURRY' to leave San Siro

Inter and AC Milan could both share a new stadium outside of the city if plans for a new 65,000 seater ground do not progress quickly, according to Rossoneri chief Paolo Scaroni.

The rival clubs - who both host matches at the iconic San Siro ground - are looking to build a new modern stadium but talks over the move have stagnated, with more than two years spent discussing the idea.

Proposals have been drawn up for a ground nicknamed 'The Cathedral' - inspired by the Duomo Cathedral - that would hold less than the current San Siro capacity of 80,000. It would provide a more intimate venue, however, with an improved atmosphere for Serie A and Champions League matchdays.

Inter and AC Milan could be forced to build their new stadium outside of the iconic city  
AC Milan chief Paolo Scaroni issued the warning as he claimed the two clubs are in a 'hurry' to move into their new 65,000 arena 

The architects behind the new design are Populous - the firm behind London venues Wembley, Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With the San Siro opening in 1926, Inter and Milan are keen to have a more contemporary arena and are now in 'a hurry' to build their new stadium - even if that means having to abandon the city altogether, says Scaroni.

'I expected something quicker, especially considering that we are in Milan,' he told Italian station Radio 24.

'The new stadium is for everyone, not only fans. However, we are aware that bureaucracy in Italy isn't helpful. Inter and Milan have the same vision and ambition. A new stadium is a fundamental ingredient for a city like Milan.

The new design has been dubbed 'The Cathedral', which will be set in a pedestrian-only area with over 110,000 square metres of green areas
Both clubs have stressed that a new ground is a 'fundamental ingredient' for the city of Milan 

'The problem is that this project belongs to Inter and Milan and not to the municipality of Milano. One of the reasons we are looking for alternatives outside the city is that the project would be quicker. We are in a hurry to have a new stadium.'

Inter director Alessandro Antonello, also appearing on the Tutti Convocati programme, agreed with his Milan counterpart, adding: 'We are aware that the system is not helpful, especially in sporting infrastructures.

'We need certainties because uncertainty is difficult to accept for investors. We are waiting for the approval of the project. The public debate is necessary for transparency, but other European cities would see a stadium ready in three years.

'We need to have an alternative because our target is to have a new stadium as soon as possible.'

Ac Milan, San Siro, Inter, The Duomo Cathedral, Serie A, Arsenal
