ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

How Much of a Driver’s Monthly Income is Spent on Gas? [State-by-State Study]

By Ben Walker, CEPF
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Troya_0f17xzO600

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

New commuting habits and gas tax holidays look to ease the burden of rising gas prices across the country. But many Americans have to rely on their vehicle as their primary mode of transportation, and planning for summer road trip expenses is looking bleak.

By finding how much of their monthly income the average U.S. driver spends on gas, we were able to see which areas nationwide have the largest fuel burdens and which offer the best value. FinanceBuzz also found the states where drivers pay the highest and lowest percentage of their monthly income into their gas tank.

Key findings

  • The average U.S. car driver spends 2.24% of their monthly income on their gas tank, compared to the average U.S. pickup truck and SUV driver who spends 3.12% of their monthly income.
  • 6 of the 10 states that spend the highest percentage of their monthly income on gas are in the South. Alabama residents pay the most, though Wyoming residents follow closely behind.
  • Drivers in Washington, D.C., New York, and Alaska pay the lowest percentage of their monthly income into their gas tanks. Car owners in Washington, D.C. spend just 0.73% of their income on gas.

States where drivers spend the highest percentage of their income on gas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCDOz_0f17xzO600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzFLx_0f17xzO600

Ranking State

% of monthly income car drivers spend on gas

% of monthly income pickup/SUV drivers spend on gas

1 Alabama 5.55% 7.71%

2 Wyoming 4.91% 6.82%

3 Mississippi 4.83% 6.71%

4 Arkansas 4.70% 6.54%

5 New Mexico 4.57% 6.36%

6 North Carolina 4.36% 6.06%

7 Florida 4.29% 5.96%

8 Indiana 4.16% 5.78%

9 Missouri 3.94% 5.48%

t-10 Tennessee/South Carolina 3.86% 5.36%

The Southern region of the U.S. accounts for 6 of the top 10 states where drivers spend the highest percentage of their income on gas. These states are Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

Overall, Alabama drivers pay the most while drivers in Wyoming follow closely behind. The average Alabama resident travels 1,087.72 miles per month, ranking third among all states in terms of the most vehicle miles traveled.

It’s worth noting that Alabama also has one of the ten lowest monthly incomes in the country ($3,652). Mississippi ($3,354), Arkansas ($3,421), and New Mexico ($3,519) residents have the lowest monthly incomes in the U.S.

States where drivers spend the lowest percentage of their income on gas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYYqg_0f17xzO600

Ranking State % of monthly income car drivers spend on gas

% of monthly income pickup/SUV drivers spend on gas

1 District of Columbia 0.73% 1.02%

2 New York 1.38% 1.92%

3 Alaska 1.60% 2.23%

4 Rhode Island 1.79% 2.48%

5 New Jersey 1.84% 2.56%

6 Massachusetts 1.98% 2.75%

7 Maryland 1.99% 2.77%

8 Washington 2.05% 2.85%

9 Pennsylvania 2.12% 2.95%

10 Connecticut 2.24% 3.11%

Overall, the average U.S. car driver spends 2.24% of their monthly income on their gas tank. Car drivers in these 10 states are equal to or below this national average.

Drivers in Washington, D.C., New York, and Alaska put the lowest percentage of their monthly income toward gas. Car drivers in Washington, D.C. spend just 0.73% of their income on gas. To put this in perspective, the percentage of their monthly income Alabama car drivers spend on gas is almost 8 times the percentage Washington, D.C. drivers spend on gas.

Washington, D.C. and New York drivers travel some of the fewest miles per month on average. The average miles traveled per person, per month in D.C. is 303.1, while New York is 397.1 miles. Robust public transportation options in these areas could contribute to those low highway mile totals.

Percentage of monthly income the average person spends on gas in every state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhptU_0f17xzO600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3UmW_0f17xzO600

State % of monthly income car drivers spend on gas % of monthly income pickup/SUV drivers spend on gas Median monthly income Gas cost per gallon Average miles traveled per person per month

Alabama 5.55% 7.71% $3,652 $4.71 1,087.72

Alaska 1.60% 2.23% $4,673 $4.02 471.78

Arizona 3.22% 4.48% $3,849 $3.82 820.81

Arkansas 4.70% 6.54% $3,421 $4.67 871.98

California 3.35% 4.66% $4,510 $5.88 650.61

Colorado 2.43% 3.38% $4,440 $3.97 687.43

Connecticut 2.24% 3.11% $5,197 $4.32 681.65

Delaware 2.47% 3.43% $4,316 $4.38 616.19

District of Columbia 0.73% 1.02% $6,529 $4.00 303.10

Florida 4.29% 5.96% $3,537 $4.12 931.83

Georgia 3.80% 5.28% $3,868 $3.99 931.30

Hawaii 2.90% 4.03% $4,198 $5.09 604.70

Idaho 3.16% 4.39% $3,623 $3.88 745.47

Illinois 2.34% 3.25% $4,425 $4.39 596.84

Indiana 4.16% 5.78% $3,846 $4.50 899.41

Iowa 2.93% 4.08% $3,991 $4.16 711.20

Kansas 2.85% 3.96% $3,876 $3.77 741.01

Kentucky 3.42% 4.75% $3,653 $3.97 795.63

Louisiana 3.85% 5.35% $3,750 $4.04 904.73

Maine 3.13% 4.35% $3,940 $4.25 732.55

Maryland 1.99% 2.77% $5,145 $3.80 682.35

Massachusetts 1.98% 2.75% $5,381 $4.19 643.54

Michigan 2.70% 3.75% $4,161 $4.14 686.00

Minnesota 2.39% 3.32% $4,506 $3.92 694.47

Mississippi 4.83% 6.71% $3,354 $3.77 1,088.38

Missouri 3.94% 5.48% $3,778 $3.92 960.86

Montana 3.65% 5.08% $3,659 $4.05 834.70

Nebraska 3.18% 4.43% $3,930 $4.06 780.52

Nevada 2.96% 4.11% $3,707 $3.90 711.20

New Hampshire 2.28% 3.16% $4,591 $3.87 683.11

New Jersey 1.84% 2.56% $5,197 $4.19 579.50

New Mexico 4.57% 6.36% $3,519 $4.20 969.06

New York 1.38% 1.92% $4,709 $4.14 397.10

North Carolina 4.36% 6.06% $3,707 $5.18 789.22

North Dakota 3.35% 4.66% $4,161 $4.35 811.20

Ohio 2.70% 3.75% $4,032 $4.00 687.66

Oklahoma 3.67% 5.10% $3,536 $3.79 867.31

Oregon 2.72% 3.78% $4,225 $4.72 616.44

Pennsylvania 2.12% 2.95% $4,279 $4.31 532.27

Rhode Island 1.79% 2.48% $4,490 $4.22 481.15

South Carolina 3.86% 5.36% $3,581 $3.95 885.04

South Dakota 3.46% 4.81% $3,665 $3.93 815.41

3.86% 5.36% $3,620 $4.02 878.33

Texas 3.06% 4.25% $3,950 $3.89 786.88

Utah 3.39% 4.71% $4,141 $4.43 801.44

Vermont 3.28% 4.56% $4,136 $4.09 839.71

Virginia 2.51% 3.49% $4,547 $4.21 684.94

Washington 2.05% 2.85% $4,870 $4.73 533.66

West Virginia 2.72% 3.78% $3,535 $3.94 616.60

Wisconsin 2.95% 4.10% $4,117 $4.09 751.65

Wyoming 4.91% 6.82% $4,151 $4.07 1,267.22

Nationwide Average: 2.24% 3.12% $5,416 $4.24 725.76

Wyoming, Mississippi, and Alabama are the only states where the average person travels over 1,000 highway miles per month in the U.S. The average miles traveled per person, per month across the U.S. is 725.76 miles. So regardless of the specific state, people are driving, and gas costs are a nationwide issue.

In an effort to reduce gas prices, some states have implemented “gas tax holidays,” which typically involve suspending taxes on gas across the state for a certain period. Maryland, Georgia, and Connecticut were the first states to suspend fuel taxes, but other states are also considering taking action.

For context, Maryland suspended a whopping 36.1-cents-per-gallon tax, which could offer considerable savings for drivers.

Tips to help you save money as a driver

Plans for gas rebates or stimulus programs to help address soaring costs are underway on both federal and state levels. California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia have approved or have pending plans for rebate or stimulus payments.

But whether you receive a gas rebate or stimulus check, here are several ways to save money as a driver:

  • Save on car insurance: To save money on car insurance, do your research and shop around. You could find a deal if you consider the best car insurance companies.
  • Utilize credit cards: Many credit cards offer valuable rewards on your purchases, including at gas stations. Reward yourself when you fill up your tank when you use the best gas credit cards.
  • Use helpful apps: Certain apps, including GasBuddy, could help you save money on gas or in other ways. Check out these budgeting apps to help you save some cash.

Methodology

FinanceBuzz used the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Transportation (January 2022) to find the total number of road miles traveled by all people in each state. We then divided that number by each state's population, using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the average number of vehicle miles traveled per person in a month by state. We used AAA data collected on 3/24/22 to find the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in each state. We used the most recent data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (2020) to determine the average fuel efficiency of cars and trucks. We found the median annual income for full-time, year-round workers in every state using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, then divided that by 12 to find the median monthly income. Each state's average vehicle miles traveled was then divided by the average fuel economy for cars (25.3 mpg) and trucks (18.2 mpg) to determine the number of gallons of gasoline needed to travel that distance by vehicle type. That number was then multiplied by the average cost for a gallon of gas to determine how much the average person spends per month to travel the average number of vehicle miles traveled in each state for both cars and trucks. The average monthly cost for gas in each state was then divided by the median monthly income per state to determine the percentage of income that people spend on gas in each state.

Comments / 0

Related
FinanceBuzz

The Craziest and Coolest Airbnb Rental Homes in Every State

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. If...
LIFESTYLE
FinanceBuzz

The Weirdest Homes for Sale in Every State

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Perhaps...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada ranks among top 10 states with worst drivers, study finds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A recent study confirmed what many motorists likely think daily, Nevada is home to some of the worst drivers in the country. According to a new report by Car Insurance Comparison, Nevada is ranked 10th in the U.S. among states with the worst drivers. In...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Gas Prices#Americans#Suv
24/7 Wall St.

What Drivers in Minnesota are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 – up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors – the most important of which is […]
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
24/7 Wall St.

What Drivers in South Carolina are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 – up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors – the most important of which is […]
TRAFFIC
Augusta Free Press

Gas prices down sharply in Virginia: Is this the new trend?

Gas prices in Virginia have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 70.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34 a gallon higher than...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

How states are responding to high gas prices

As California’s gas prices rise, with some areas reaching $6 or $7 a gallon, Governor Newsom announced a $9 billion proposal that would give all residents with a registered vehicle a $400 debit card regardless of the car they drive or how much money they make.March 24, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

35
Followers
426
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy