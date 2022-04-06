How Much of a Driver’s Monthly Income is Spent on Gas? [State-by-State Study]

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

New commuting habits and gas tax holidays look to ease the burden of rising gas prices across the country. But many Americans have to rely on their vehicle as their primary mode of transportation, and planning for summer road trip expenses is looking bleak.

By finding how much of their monthly income the average U.S. driver spends on gas, we were able to see which areas nationwide have the largest fuel burdens and which offer the best value. FinanceBuzz also found the states where drivers pay the highest and lowest percentage of their monthly income into their gas tank.

Key findings

The average U.S. car driver spends 2.24% of their monthly income on their gas tank, compared to the average U.S. pickup truck and SUV driver who spends 3.12% of their monthly income.

6 of the 10 states that spend the highest percentage of their monthly income on gas are in the South. Alabama residents pay the most, though Wyoming residents follow closely behind.

Drivers in Washington, D.C., New York, and Alaska pay the lowest percentage of their monthly income into their gas tanks. Car owners in Washington, D.C. spend just 0.73% of their income on gas.

States where drivers spend the highest percentage of their income on gas

Ranking State

% of monthly income car drivers spend on gas

% of monthly income pickup/SUV drivers spend on gas

1 Alabama 5.55% 7.71%

2 Wyoming 4.91% 6.82%

3 Mississippi 4.83% 6.71%

4 Arkansas 4.70% 6.54%

5 New Mexico 4.57% 6.36%

6 North Carolina 4.36% 6.06%

7 Florida 4.29% 5.96%

8 Indiana 4.16% 5.78%

9 Missouri 3.94% 5.48%

t-10 Tennessee/South Carolina 3.86% 5.36%

The Southern region of the U.S. accounts for 6 of the top 10 states where drivers spend the highest percentage of their income on gas. These states are Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

Overall, Alabama drivers pay the most while drivers in Wyoming follow closely behind. The average Alabama resident travels 1,087.72 miles per month, ranking third among all states in terms of the most vehicle miles traveled.

It’s worth noting that Alabama also has one of the ten lowest monthly incomes in the country ($3,652). Mississippi ($3,354), Arkansas ($3,421), and New Mexico ($3,519) residents have the lowest monthly incomes in the U.S.

States where drivers spend the lowest percentage of their income on gas

Ranking State % of monthly income car drivers spend on gas

% of monthly income pickup/SUV drivers spend on gas

1 District of Columbia 0.73% 1.02%

2 New York 1.38% 1.92%

3 Alaska 1.60% 2.23%

4 Rhode Island 1.79% 2.48%

5 New Jersey 1.84% 2.56%

6 Massachusetts 1.98% 2.75%

7 Maryland 1.99% 2.77%

8 Washington 2.05% 2.85%

9 Pennsylvania 2.12% 2.95%

10 Connecticut 2.24% 3.11%

Overall, the average U.S. car driver spends 2.24% of their monthly income on their gas tank. Car drivers in these 10 states are equal to or below this national average.

Drivers in Washington, D.C., New York, and Alaska put the lowest percentage of their monthly income toward gas. Car drivers in Washington, D.C. spend just 0.73% of their income on gas. To put this in perspective, the percentage of their monthly income Alabama car drivers spend on gas is almost 8 times the percentage Washington, D.C. drivers spend on gas.

Washington, D.C. and New York drivers travel some of the fewest miles per month on average. The average miles traveled per person, per month in D.C. is 303.1, while New York is 397.1 miles. Robust public transportation options in these areas could contribute to those low highway mile totals.

Percentage of monthly income the average person spends on gas in every state

State % of monthly income car drivers spend on gas % of monthly income pickup/SUV drivers spend on gas Median monthly income Gas cost per gallon Average miles traveled per person per month

Alabama 5.55% 7.71% $3,652 $4.71 1,087.72

Alaska 1.60% 2.23% $4,673 $4.02 471.78

Arizona 3.22% 4.48% $3,849 $3.82 820.81

Arkansas 4.70% 6.54% $3,421 $4.67 871.98

California 3.35% 4.66% $4,510 $5.88 650.61

Colorado 2.43% 3.38% $4,440 $3.97 687.43

Connecticut 2.24% 3.11% $5,197 $4.32 681.65

Delaware 2.47% 3.43% $4,316 $4.38 616.19

District of Columbia 0.73% 1.02% $6,529 $4.00 303.10

Florida 4.29% 5.96% $3,537 $4.12 931.83

Georgia 3.80% 5.28% $3,868 $3.99 931.30

Hawaii 2.90% 4.03% $4,198 $5.09 604.70

Idaho 3.16% 4.39% $3,623 $3.88 745.47

Illinois 2.34% 3.25% $4,425 $4.39 596.84

Indiana 4.16% 5.78% $3,846 $4.50 899.41

Iowa 2.93% 4.08% $3,991 $4.16 711.20

Kansas 2.85% 3.96% $3,876 $3.77 741.01

Kentucky 3.42% 4.75% $3,653 $3.97 795.63

Louisiana 3.85% 5.35% $3,750 $4.04 904.73

Maine 3.13% 4.35% $3,940 $4.25 732.55

Maryland 1.99% 2.77% $5,145 $3.80 682.35

Massachusetts 1.98% 2.75% $5,381 $4.19 643.54

Michigan 2.70% 3.75% $4,161 $4.14 686.00

Minnesota 2.39% 3.32% $4,506 $3.92 694.47

Mississippi 4.83% 6.71% $3,354 $3.77 1,088.38

Missouri 3.94% 5.48% $3,778 $3.92 960.86

Montana 3.65% 5.08% $3,659 $4.05 834.70

Nebraska 3.18% 4.43% $3,930 $4.06 780.52

Nevada 2.96% 4.11% $3,707 $3.90 711.20

New Hampshire 2.28% 3.16% $4,591 $3.87 683.11

New Jersey 1.84% 2.56% $5,197 $4.19 579.50

New Mexico 4.57% 6.36% $3,519 $4.20 969.06

New York 1.38% 1.92% $4,709 $4.14 397.10

North Carolina 4.36% 6.06% $3,707 $5.18 789.22

North Dakota 3.35% 4.66% $4,161 $4.35 811.20

Ohio 2.70% 3.75% $4,032 $4.00 687.66

Oklahoma 3.67% 5.10% $3,536 $3.79 867.31

Oregon 2.72% 3.78% $4,225 $4.72 616.44

Pennsylvania 2.12% 2.95% $4,279 $4.31 532.27

Rhode Island 1.79% 2.48% $4,490 $4.22 481.15

South Carolina 3.86% 5.36% $3,581 $3.95 885.04

South Dakota 3.46% 4.81% $3,665 $3.93 815.41

3.86% 5.36% $3,620 $4.02 878.33

Texas 3.06% 4.25% $3,950 $3.89 786.88

Utah 3.39% 4.71% $4,141 $4.43 801.44

Vermont 3.28% 4.56% $4,136 $4.09 839.71

Virginia 2.51% 3.49% $4,547 $4.21 684.94

Washington 2.05% 2.85% $4,870 $4.73 533.66

West Virginia 2.72% 3.78% $3,535 $3.94 616.60

Wisconsin 2.95% 4.10% $4,117 $4.09 751.65

Wyoming 4.91% 6.82% $4,151 $4.07 1,267.22

Nationwide Average: 2.24% 3.12% $5,416 $4.24 725.76

Wyoming, Mississippi, and Alabama are the only states where the average person travels over 1,000 highway miles per month in the U.S. The average miles traveled per person, per month across the U.S. is 725.76 miles. So regardless of the specific state, people are driving, and gas costs are a nationwide issue.

In an effort to reduce gas prices, some states have implemented “gas tax holidays,” which typically involve suspending taxes on gas across the state for a certain period. Maryland, Georgia, and Connecticut were the first states to suspend fuel taxes, but other states are also considering taking action.

For context, Maryland suspended a whopping 36.1-cents-per-gallon tax, which could offer considerable savings for drivers.

Tips to help you save money as a driver

Plans for gas rebates or stimulus programs to help address soaring costs are underway on both federal and state levels. California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia have approved or have pending plans for rebate or stimulus payments.

But whether you receive a gas rebate or stimulus check, here are several ways to save money as a driver:

Save on car insurance: To save money on car insurance, do your research and shop around. You could find a deal if you consider the best car insurance companies.

To save money on car insurance, do your research and shop around. You could find a deal if you consider the best car insurance companies. Utilize credit cards: Many credit cards offer valuable rewards on your purchases, including at gas stations. Reward yourself when you fill up your tank when you use the best gas credit cards.

Many credit cards offer valuable rewards on your purchases, including at gas stations. Reward yourself when you fill up your tank when you use the best gas credit cards. Use helpful apps: Certain apps, including GasBuddy, could help you save money on gas or in other ways. Check out these budgeting apps to help you save some cash.

Methodology

FinanceBuzz used the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Transportation (January 2022) to find the total number of road miles traveled by all people in each state. We then divided that number by each state's population, using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the average number of vehicle miles traveled per person in a month by state. We used AAA data collected on 3/24/22 to find the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in each state. We used the most recent data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (2020) to determine the average fuel efficiency of cars and trucks. We found the median annual income for full-time, year-round workers in every state using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, then divided that by 12 to find the median monthly income. Each state's average vehicle miles traveled was then divided by the average fuel economy for cars (25.3 mpg) and trucks (18.2 mpg) to determine the number of gallons of gasoline needed to travel that distance by vehicle type. That number was then multiplied by the average cost for a gallon of gas to determine how much the average person spends per month to travel the average number of vehicle miles traveled in each state for both cars and trucks. The average monthly cost for gas in each state was then divided by the median monthly income per state to determine the percentage of income that people spend on gas in each state.