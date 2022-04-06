Red Hot Luncheon coming Friday to UACCB

Nola Mae Jaynes, 83, departed this world for her heavenly home on April 4, 2022, at Belle View Estates in Monticello, Arkansas after a long battle with vascular dementia. She was born July 15, 1938, in Portageville, Missouri. She married her husband, Gary Don Jaynes, on April 28, 1958. They were married for over fifty years before he preceded her in death in 2008. She was a homemaker and military spouse during her husband’s career in the United States Air Force. They retired to Mountain View, Arkansas, where she worked at the Rainbow Cafe, answered calls for her husband and son’s business and took care of children and elders. She was an active member of Foothills Baptist Church. Family, friends, and children were her passion. Her mother, Anna Mae Moore also preceded her in death.
