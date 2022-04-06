ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Red Hot Luncheon coming Friday to UACCB

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce Prickett (pictured above, left) along with Ashley Engles (right) of Citizens Bank visited with Wes Gwaltney on today’s edition of The Morning Scramble on Arkansas 103.3 KWOZ about the 2022 Red Hot Ladies Luncheon coming to UACCB’s Independence Hall on Friday. Tickets are still available for the big...

www.whiterivernow.com

whiterivernow.com

2022 Red Hot Ladies Luncheon tickets now available

Batesville native Peggy “Pegg” Miller, LCSW, will be the featured speaker for the 2022 Red Hot Ladies Luncheon. The event will be held Friday, April 8, in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. The luncheon serves to raise awareness about issues impacting the...
