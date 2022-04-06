Red Hot Luncheon coming Friday to UACCB

Elley Adrianna Lindsey, 26, of Fayetteville passed away on April 2, 2022. She was born March 1, 1996, in Batesville to Elbert William and Stacey (Finney) Lindsey. Elley was a graduate of BHS class of 2014 and a graduate of Lyon College class of 2018, where she played volleyball for both schools. She was also a graduate of Paul Mitchell’s class of 2019, where she received her cosmetology license. After graduating, she went on to be a cosmetologist for Black Sheep Salon. She had a great personality and loved to laugh. She was beautiful, relentless, independent, nonconforming, and confident. Elley was a bright light to those who met her and loved her family with all her heart. Elley was a people person who loved to fish, and watch the Razorbacks, and was a very passionate dog mom to Rae Rae, Tracer Boy, and Lady Bug.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO