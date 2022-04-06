Congresswoman Karen Bass Plan to Reduce Crime Flies in the Face of Caruso’s Law & Order Approach Viewed as Harmful to Communities of Color

A short window of opportunity during the COVID-19 economic shutdown provides striking evidence of environmental disparity. At a time when environmental justice advances as a field, precisely assessing the disproportionate impact of pollutant emissions on communities of colour has proven difficult because exposure to pollution is strongly correlated with socioeconomic variables. Communities of colour is a commonly used term in the United States to describe Black, Latinx, Asian and Indigenous communities. Under normal conditions, the long history of institutional racism couched in legal discrimination limiting access to housing, and an overrepresentation of polluting enterprises operating in or near communities of colour cannot be disentangled from the polluting impact of the local economy. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic opened a unique and valuable research opportunity to study what happens in terms of pollution exposure when turning the state economy 'off'. Writing in Nature Sustainability, Richard Bluhm and colleagues1 report how they innovatively took advantage of the strict COVID-19 economic shutdown in California to separate the confounding effects of socioeconomic factors from pollution. Their analysis shows that the everyday functioning of the economy as a whole, not just local conditions, contributes to the disproportionate impact of pollution on communities of colour in California.

