With the warmer months just around the corner, Insta360 is here to help you capture your adventures with its latest ONE RS action cam. Now offering 360-degree video capture at 5.7K via a newly-developed one-inch wide-angle lens co-engineered with Leica, the ONE RS ensures not a single flip, jump or dive is left out of your frame. Aside from allowing you to choose which angle you prefer the most after recording, you’ll also be able to capture third-person views of yourself thanks to the camera’s dual-lens configuration, automatically stitching out your selfie stick.

ELECTRONICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO