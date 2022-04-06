ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Over 60 gunshots fired at a West Philadelphia basketball court

By Doc Louallen
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uINOu_0f17tR9000

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects responsible for shooting an insane amount of gunshots in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on March 21st, 2022, around 10:15 pm on the 5000 block of Reno Street.

According to police, over a dozen people were on the basketball courts at Mill Creek Playground when over 60 gunshots were fired.

Several people were armed with at least three firing guns on video surveillance, police say. A white SUV believed to be an Infiniti JX35 left the scene; police hope to find that car to find the shooters.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 5

Glenn Gordon
1d ago

60 shots and no one was hit. Thank God for that but it's either real bad aim or a scare tactic. Most of these shootings are over drug turf. With the exception of robbery and just plain revenge. Philadelphia has become unsafe just about everywhere.

Reply
4
Related
WTAJ

Johnstown woman jailed for deadly overnight shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is dead and a woman is in custody after an overnight shooting in Johnstown, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer reports. Johnstown police were dispatched to a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Horner Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday morning. Elliot West […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of $90k fraud at Blair County dealership

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A Brooklyn man is facing charges after allegedly using information from a man in Idaho to get two car loans and cars from Blue Knob Auto in Blair County. David Lobzhanidze, 31, reportedly showed up for a second car at Blue Knob Auto and police were able to arrest him. He […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police ID man from Johnstown shooting, pursuit

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been charged after a shooting that took place Friday around 3:30 p.m. in the West End area of Johnstown. On March 18, Johnstown police were dispatched to the intersection of Dorothy Avenue and Meridian Avenue near Oakhurst Homes after several 911 calls reported two men were firing […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

8th Grader Killed In After-School Ambush: Report

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking home from his Philadelphia school on Monday, April 4, CBS3 reports. The unidentified eighth-grader from Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School was shot four times around 2:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of North 15th Street and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died, the outlet says citing local police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Reno, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Wanted in Multiple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple shooting incidents in West Philadelphia. Detectives state that three shooting incidents occurred at the Westpark Apartment complex in West Philadelphia between March 1st, 2022, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#Guns#Shooting#Basketball Court#Wphl#Infiniti
Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Erie Police charge 17-year-old with attempted homicide

Erie Police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted homicide. The 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and injured a 15-year-old girl around 3 a.m. on March 13. Officers were called to the residence in the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue on a report of a home invasion. The victim is now in stable condition. For news delivered […]
ERIE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, 23, shot by armed robbers for his $30K Air Jordan collection, family says

A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
PLUM, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy