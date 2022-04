PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The new head coach of the Bay football program, Jeremy Brown is already working to make the transition. Coach Brown named the Tornadoes head coach Tuesday. Wednesday he met with his new players at the school, and shortly after, Julia caught up with Brown to talk about his coming back to his alma mater.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO