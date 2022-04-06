Read full article on original website
Related
Demopolis Times
Prairie Farms accepts milk bid from Marengo County Schools district
The Marengo County school district can breathe a sigh of relief over the milk problem it has faced since the end of September as Prairie Farms has accepted the milk bid. At the September 22 Marengo County Board of Education meeting, Child Nutrition Program Director Rita Wright had to scramble to get bids out after the sudden closure of Borden Dairy on September 30, the previous milk provider for the county schools.
Demopolis Times
Rural Health Medical Program celebrates 45th anniversary in Demopolis
The Rural Health Medical Program celebrated its 45th anniversary last Wednesday, October 26 at the Demopolis Civic Center. The theme for the event was “Wild Wild West Cabaret” and attendees were encouraged to dress up in country western attire. The Rural Health Medical Program Incorporated (RHMPI) was established...
Demopolis Times
Gov. Ivey attends Demopolis City Landing ribbon cutting
Gov. Kay Ivey paid a visit to Demopolis last Thursday, October 27 to celebrate the official opening of the City Landing. Alongside Gov. Ivey was Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Demopolis Mayor Woody Collins, the Demopolis City Council, the Marengo County Commission, and others in attendance for the ribbon cutting.
Comments / 0