The Marengo County school district can breathe a sigh of relief over the milk problem it has faced since the end of September as Prairie Farms has accepted the milk bid. At the September 22 Marengo County Board of Education meeting, Child Nutrition Program Director Rita Wright had to scramble to get bids out after the sudden closure of Borden Dairy on September 30, the previous milk provider for the county schools.

MARENGO COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO