General Knox Road in Russell reopened after utility pole repaired
RUSSELL, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A road in Russell was closed to traffic after a car accident that damaged a utility police Wednesday morning.
Russell Police asked drivers to avoid General Knox Road next to the Russell Fire Department’s second station near Birch Hill Road. The road was reopened just after 10:30 a.m.
Eversource replaced the pole and police say the road has since reopened.
