ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, MA

General Knox Road in Russell reopened after utility pole repaired

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a897g_0f17oqhA00

RUSSELL, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A road in Russell was closed to traffic after a car accident that damaged a utility police Wednesday morning.

Chicopee Superintendent arrested on federal charges

Russell Police asked drivers to avoid General Knox Road next to the Russell Fire Department’s second station near Birch Hill Road. The road was reopened just after 10:30 a.m.

Eversource replaced the pole and police say the road has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania road reopens after 73 vehicle pile-up

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Russell, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Traffic
Chicopee, MA
Sports
WKRG News 5

I-10 and Theodore Dawes Road reopens after tractor-trailer overturns

UPDATE (3/18/22 2:43 p.m.): The roadway is now open, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two vehicles has closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Theodore Dawes Road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies. ALEA troopers are on scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer. The […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicopee Superintendent#Russell Police#General Knox Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
WNYT

Warren County road reopens after beaver dam failure

CHESTER - A road closed in Warren County is back open to traffic. As NewsChannel 13 reported on Sunday, Olmstedville Road in the town of Chester was closed while crews repaired flood damage. It all started with a beaver dam failure on Marshall Brook Sunday morning. While the road is...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WATE

Crash takes out Morristown utility pole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A light pole was knocked down during a car accident Tuesday afternoon on South Cumberland Avenue in Morristown. Southbound lanes are closed from Lincoln Avenue and Algonquin Drive up to the Sonic restaurant. The closure is expected to last until 8:30 p.m. while crews work...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Mercury News

Concord: Power restored, road reopens after traffic collision

CONCORD — A traffic collision with a pole knocked out power and closed roads during the investigation, according to authorities. The crash occurred in the area of Treat Boulevard, near Cuneo Drive, according to a 12:05 a.m. tweet by the Concord Police Department. Authorities tweeted a photo of a vehicle that had collided with a power line. Treat Boulevard was closed in both directions between Cowell Road and Navarone Way, in addition to Cuneo Drive. The roads were expected to be closed into early morning commute hours.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Car Crashes Into Parked Car, Utility Pole in Malibu

Pacific Coast Highway was closed Monday morning at Rambla Vista after a vehicle driven by someone suspected of DUI crashed into a parked car, flipped and knocked down a utility pole, authorities said. The crash occurred just after midnight, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department which did not...
MALIBU, CA
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy