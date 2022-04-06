ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Bunn appointed to WV Supreme Court of Appeals

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RuLK_0f17odSx00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed C. Haley Bunn as the newest justice on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. She will fill the vacated seat of former Justice Evan Jenkins, who resigned in February to return to private practice.

A former federal prosecutor, Bunn is a native of Oceana in Wyoming County and is a descendant of generations of coal miners. The governor says her deep roots in the Mountain State and her trial and appellate court, will be “invaluable” to the Supreme Court of appeals.

“Haley Bunn is a wonderful West Virginia story,” said Justice. “She’s a coal miner’s daughter and a daughter of southern West Virginia who’s committed her life to serving her state and her community. She’s from Wyoming County, where the opioid epidemic hit as hard as it has anywhere in America, and she decided to devote much of her career to fighting that epidemic. Haley’s also a seasoned courtroom veteran whose experience as an elite litigator will be invaluable on our Supreme Court of Appeals.”

Bunn is an honors graduate of West Virginia University and the West Virginia University College of Law. She started her career in private practice at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC and then went on to serve as a federal prosecutor for several years. During that time, she was the prosecutor for a series of Mingo County public corruption cases that resulted in the convictions four elected officials. However, her primary focus as a prosecutor has been combating the drug and opioid epidemic in the state.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The governor’s office says, in 2017, Bunn was chosen as one of 12 prosecutors to serve on the United State’s Department of Justice’s new Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit, taking a leading role to in the fight against West Virginia’s opioid crisis.

During her time on the she prosecuted several major cases, including the cases of a Wyoming County doctor who prescribed opioids to patients without examining them and of a Charleston neurologist convicted of illegally prescribing opioids. She also served as the prosecutor in cases against multiple drug traffickers and drug dealers. Bunn has also argued successfully before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth District, which serves West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Bunn then returned to private practice at Steptoe & Johnson, where she has been working closely with the business community representing large corporations, family businesses and law enforcement agencies.

“Haley will be a strong conservative voice on the court,” Justice continued. “She understands the importance of faith, traditional values, and law and order. Those things are the backbone of West Virginia. And she knows that for our economy to continue growing, employers and job creators have to be confident they can get a fair shake in our courts. She’ll apply the law fairly and impartially, and she’ll be a Supreme Court Justice that all West Virginians will be proud of.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito congratulated Bunn on her appointment in a tweet , saying “Haley Bunn is an extremely capable and accomplished lawyer, as well as a great mother and West Virginian. She is a wonderful pick to join the bench of our state’s Supreme Court of Appeals. Well done, @WVGovernor!”

Bunn and her husband live in Charleston with their two children. She is active in both her profession and community, serving as a member of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia, attending Bible Center Church, serving on the board of Bible Center School and has previously volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America’s Legal Explorers Program. Two of her great-grandfathers, both of her grandfathers, her father and many relatives have been underground coal miners and her husband’s family has operated coal mines in the Mountain State for decades.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator will vote no for Jackson on Supreme Court

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court: “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty to evaluate Supreme Court nominees seriously, and I have approached the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
Maryland State
Wyoming County, WV
Government
State
Wyoming State
State
North Carolina State
County
Wyoming County, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
State
South Carolina State
WTRF- 7News

WV senator meets with new Supreme Court nominee

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a big week for the Supreme Court, as hearings begin for President Biden’s pick to replace Justice Stephen Breyer. Ketanji Brown Jackson has been a federal judge for nine years and will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. There are 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats on the panel, […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Law#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Appellate Court#The Supreme Court#Justice#West Virginia University#Steptoe Johnson Pllc
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WOWK 13 News

Double fatal crash on State Route 7 in Ohio

UPDATE(6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022): The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed in a crash in Lawrence County this afternoon. According to the OSHP, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on State Route 7 near State Route 243 when a 2022 Jeep […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy