Oklahoma City, OK

‘Catch the Glow’ event lighting up Scissortail Park

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 1 day ago

OKLAOMA CITY (KFOR) – An event to celebrate Allied Arts is preparing to light up Scissortail Park on Friday.

Allied Arts is hosting ‘Catch the Glow’ on April 8 at Scissortail Park.

From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., visitors can enjoy a drone light show, glow-in-the-dark activities, roller skating, disc golf, live performances, hot air balloon night glows, food trucks, and more.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and law chairs to enjoy the different performances throughout the night.

“We have been planning to host a 50 th anniversary celebration since last year but decided to postpone until this spring to ensure everyone can safely enjoy these two beautiful and fun works of art,” said Allied Arts President/CEO Deborah McAuliffe Senner. We want to emphasize our appreciation of the community for the financial support they have provided that is vital to sustaining a vibrant and diverse cultural landscape in Oklahoma. It is important now, more than ever!”

This is also the last weekend visitors can experience ‘GLOW,’ a free public art installation featuring two large-scale interactive works of art. Guests can see “Oscillation,” by The Urban Conga and “Passage,” by Serge Maheu at Scissortail Park.

“Allied Art’s light installation is a perfect example of a community organization bringing to the park a creative exhibit that engages all ages and walks of life with an artistic playful experience in a beautiful setting,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO for Myriad Botanical Gardens and Scissortail Park. “We are so appreciative of the magic Allied Arts made possible at our Park and throughout the community as the central arts supporting organization in OKC.”

