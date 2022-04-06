ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale County, SC

Tornado, severe storms leave trail of destruction in South Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEX7f_0f17namZ00

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A system of storms that battered South Carolina on Tuesday -- including at least one tornado and a line of thunderstorms -- left downed trees, damage and injuries in its wake.

[ READ ALSO: EF-2 tornado paves 7.5-mile destructive path from Stanly County into Anson County ]

In Allendale County, the South Carolina Emergency Management Department said preliminary assessments of the damage showed five homes with major damage and four that were destroyed.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injures, but no one was killed, SCEMD said.

Allendale County borders Georgia in the southwestern part of the state. The county’s population is just over 8,000, according to the 2020 census.

According to The Associated Press, as the storms moved into South Carolina late Tuesday, debate was delayed for nearly an hour in the South Carolina legislature after the state House chamber was evacuated for a tornado warning for Columbia.

WPDE in Myrtle Beach reported that someone captured footage of what appeared to be a funnel cloud in Hiltonia across the South Carolina-Georgia border.

Our affiliate in Charleston, WCIV, shared video taken by a storm chaser who witnessed the tornado as it formed.

SCEMD warned that another round of severe weather is possible Wednesday night, including high winds, large hail and the threat of tornadoes for much of South Carolina.

(WATCH BELOW: EF-2 tornado destroys chicken farm in Anson County)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSPA 7News

3 possible tornados detected in Allendale Co.

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said Wednesday that three possible tornados landed in Allendale County. According to the SCEMD, a preliminary tornado damage assessment around 4 a.m. showed six homes with minor damage, five homes with major damage and four homes destroyed. The report said that there are three […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Charleston, SC
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
County
Allendale County, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Allendale, SC
News19 WLTX

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Allendale, Charleston, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Charleston; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#The Tornado#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather#The Associated Press#House#Wpde#Wciv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WRBL News 3

VIDEO: Tornado hits Ellabell neighborhood

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A storm system brought a tornado and baseball-sized hail to Bryan County Thursday evening. A WSAV viewer captured a video of a funnel cloud in Ellabell’s Brewton Acres neighborhood off of Wilma Edwards Road. Large hail up to 2.75 inches in size has also been reported in the county. No word […]
ELLABELL, GA
WJCL

Video: Deadly tornado spotted in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Officials sayat least one person has died after a tornado hit Pembroke Tuesday night. The above video shared with WJCL shows the tornado moving through Pembroke as sirens can be heard in the background.
PEMBROKE, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in SC early Thursday morning

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in the Midlands of South Carolina. Officials say the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred around 5:03 a.m. 4.5 miles east of Elgin, South Carolina. The quake had a depth of 2 kilometers.
ELGIN, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
94K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy