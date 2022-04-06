Tornado, severe storms leave trail of destruction in South Carolina

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A system of storms that battered South Carolina on Tuesday -- including at least one tornado and a line of thunderstorms -- left downed trees, damage and injuries in its wake.

In Allendale County, the South Carolina Emergency Management Department said preliminary assessments of the damage showed five homes with major damage and four that were destroyed.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injures, but no one was killed, SCEMD said.

Allendale County borders Georgia in the southwestern part of the state. The county’s population is just over 8,000, according to the 2020 census.

According to The Associated Press, as the storms moved into South Carolina late Tuesday, debate was delayed for nearly an hour in the South Carolina legislature after the state House chamber was evacuated for a tornado warning for Columbia.

WPDE in Myrtle Beach reported that someone captured footage of what appeared to be a funnel cloud in Hiltonia across the South Carolina-Georgia border.

Our affiliate in Charleston, WCIV, shared video taken by a storm chaser who witnessed the tornado as it formed.

SCEMD warned that another round of severe weather is possible Wednesday night, including high winds, large hail and the threat of tornadoes for much of South Carolina.

