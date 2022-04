Kyle Larson walked away from the 2021 NASCAR season with 10 wins and the Cup Series championship. This year, however, Larson’s luck appears to have plummeted. With seven Cup Series races behind us, Kyle Larson holds only one win – and several disastrous Sundays. In an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports crew chief, Cliff Daniels, went on a bit of rant about his driver’s unfortunate experiences in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season thus far.

