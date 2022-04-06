ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paula Patton Addresses Criticism Over Her Controversial Fried Chicken Video: 'I'll Take Suggestions'

 1 day ago

BigStock Images

Hollywood actress Paula Patton has responded to backlash over a video of her frying chicken.

In the video, Patton was seen quickly "washing" her chicken with cold water, dipping it in flour, and adding Lawry's seasoned salt, paprika and pepper to the chicken while it was frying in avocado oil.

"It's all good because everybody's got their own way of making things," Paula said on Instagram, "And I'll take suggestions, I'll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I'm gonna always make my mom's chicken the way she did it. We put the seasoning in the oil and all that. It's just the way we do it."

Some of her followers truly believed the actress posted the video as an April Fools prank.

"I refuse to believe that Paula Patton vid was anything but an April Fool's Day gag because ain't no way," the user tweeted. "I'd believe she was a comedy mastermind before I believe somebody is out here seasoning their fried chicken grease."

The actress has turned off the comments on her Instagram.

